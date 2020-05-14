Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts has been working on a Metal Gear Solid movie since 2014. Even though we haven’t gotten a lot of updates on the movie over the years, it seems like there has still been progress behind the scenes. The filmmaker gave a tease of some of the stuff he’s been working on with some Metal Gear Solid movie concept art, as well as a teaser video featuring some work being done by Industrial Light and Magic. There’s also a special quarantine treat for all of the Metal Gear Solid video game fans out there.

Here’s what Jordan Vogt-Roberts posted to Twitter a couple days ago, teasing some Metal Gear Solid sneak peeks:

I wish I could share more frequent updates on the film adaptation of @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN’s seminal METAL GEAR SOLID… But??I can share this codec from the legends @DavidBHayter, @4pauleiding & @christophran as we celebrate MGS and try to make the world whole again.#MGSQUARANTINE pic.twitter.com/6AE9qLL74v — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) May 12, 2020

If you’re not familiar with the Metal Gear Solid video game, it follows Solid Snake, a retired soldier who infiltrates a nuclear weapons disposal facility to neutralize the terrorist threat from Foxhound, a renegade special forces unit. He attempts to liberate their two hostages, the head of DARPA and the president of a major arms manufacturer and stops the terrorists from launching a nuclear strike.

The kind of communication seen in the above video happens frequently between Solid Snake and his cohorts throughout the story. What’s especially great about this video is that Vogt-Roberts got video game voices actors David Hayter, Paul Eiding and Christopher Randolph to reprise their respective roles as Solid Snake, Colonel Roy Campbell and Hal Emmerich, AKA Otacon.

But perhaps even better is this glimpse at Metal Gear Solid movie concept art.

DAY 2 of #MGSQUARANTINE I had the honor of reuniting with my KONG family at @ILMVFX. The dream team of Jeff White, Luis Carrasco & Ben Grangereau beautifully explored @HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN’s poetic military surrealism. Industrial Light & Magic + Metal Gear Solid is true nerd heaven. pic.twitter.com/GGYJi0OyMu — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) May 13, 2020

First up, the still image in the top tweet is Metal Gear REX, a huge walking tank with the ability to shoot nuclear missiles. It’s one of the big bad guys in the original game, and it looks like it’s been loyally recreated for the live-action movie.

As for that second tease, it’s a video featuring even more concept art. However, it’s a rather surreal, abstract kind of tease, and we’re not too sure what’s happening in it. What we do know is there’s some concept art of Gray Fox after he’s transformed into Cyborg Ninja, wearing a powered armor exoskeleton, his high-frequency blade seemingly strapped to his back. Before that, he was working with fellow Foxhound agent Solid Snake, the franchise’s protagonist, but he went missing and eventually sided with the villain Big Boss, only to be defeated and forced to become Cyborg Ninja.

The concept art for this movie looks right on par with the style of the video game, right down to the lines surrounding Solid Snake’s face to indicate that his surprise and shock. Perhaps that’s one way that the “Kojima-quirk” of the video game franchise has been utilized for the movie. Vogt-Roberts previously said he wanted to capture the weirdness of the video game franchise in the movie, and it seems like this art has done that quite well.

As for who is playing Solid Snake, we’re still waiting to find out. There was some inkling last year that Oscar Isaac might be the man for the job, but there hasn’t been any confirmation of that yet. Could we perhaps finally get some kind of official casting announcement from this #MGSQuarantine initiative? Stay tuned.