When two characters meet and spark a relationship in a romantic comedy, it’s called a meet cute. Now it will also be the title of a new rom-com starring Kaley Cuoco (The Big Bang Theory) and Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live) that has a time travel twist.

Meet Cute will follow a young couple who somehow gain the ability to go back in time and heal their past traumas and problems, presenting them with the opportunity to turn each other into the perfect partner for life. Surely this will go swimmingly and nothing will go wrong with time travel or their relationship.

Deadline has news on the Meet Cute movie that currently has Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson in negotiations to star as Sheila and Gary. Their deals haven’t closed, but Paddleton and Blue Jay director Alex Lehmann is already on board to direct. That means this film will likely be a small scale approach to time travel, probably more in line with Safety Not Guaranteed than Back to the Future. Perhaps it’s a film that will end up on the festival circuit since it doesn’t seem to have a distributor just yet.

Cuoco is currently enjoying an acclaimed run on the HBO Max series The Flight Attendant (which is getting a second season), not to mention voicing the titular Clown Princes of Crime in the streamer’s animated series Harley Quinn. Despite being a big TV star thanks to The Big Bang Theory, she’s yet to make a breakthrough turn on the big screen. This could be a prime opportunity for her.

Meanwhile, Davidson is in the middle of mulling his tenure at Saturday Night Live. An appearance at the Weekend Update desk during the show’s season finale last month felt like it could have some finality to it. Davidson recently told Gold Derby, “Speaking for myself, I don’t know what the plan is. Everything is kind of up in the air right now just depending on scheduling. It is my seventh year, and that’s what the contract is usually for.” Maybe Davidson is looking to broaden his horizons as well, especially after his leading turn in The King of Staten Island last year.

Meet Cute is written by up-and-coming screenwriter Noga Pnueli. The film will be produced by Akiva Goldsman, Gregory Lessans, and Rachel Reznick through Weed Road Pictures, and Santosh Govindaraju and Dan Reardon of Convergent Media.

