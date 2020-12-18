The Flight Attendant season 2 is cleared for takeoff by HBO Max. The Kaley Cuoco show has been a big hit for the streaming service, so it makes sense that they want more. In the first season – which just wrapped – Cuoco played a flight attendant who wakes up in a hotel and finds a dead man in her bed. The show is based on the book of the same name by author Chris Bohjalian.

Heading to the airport to solve another crime. #TheFlightAttendant Season 2 has been cleared for lift off. ? pic.twitter.com/cm6YJwDjBk — The Flight Attendant on HBO Max (@FlightAttendant) December 18, 2020

I still don’t have HBO Max, so I haven’t watched The Flight Attendant. But I’ve seen plenty of people buzzing about it, and now it’s getting a second season. According to HBO Max, the series “saw week over week growth and ranked as HBO Max’s #1 series overall during its run,” so of course, they want more. The series “is a story of how an entire life can change in one night.” In season 1, flight attendant Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) “wakes up in the wrong hotel, in the wrong bed, with a dead man – and no idea what happened.” The show is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian and also starred Michiel Huisman, Rosie Perez, Zosia Mamet, Michelle Gomez, T.R. Knight, Colin Woodell, Merle Dandridge, Griffin Matthews, and Nolan Gerard Funk.

Season 1 wrapped up its mystery, and season 2 “will feature Cassie in a new adventure,” whatever that means. Perhaps she wakes up next to yet another dead man, and then she looks directly into the camera and says, “Uh-oh, not again!” And then there’s a really rockin’ guitar riff on the soundtrack. HBO Max, hire me if you want more ideas like this.

“We are delighted that the show has resonated so strongly with audiences and critics,” said Casey Bloys, Chief Content Officer, HBO and HBO Max. “We congratulate Kaley, Steve, Greg, and Sarah, along with the rest of the incredibly talented cast, executive producers, and our partners at Warner Bros. Television on all the success of the first season. I look forward to seeing where Cassie will go next.”

Kaley Cuoco added: “To say that I am elated would be an understatement! The positive response to our show has surpassed all of our expectations and I’m so proud of the entire team behind its success. I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with Team Berlanti, Steve Yockey, HBO Max, and of course my beloved studio, Warner Bros. I have amazing partners in Suzanne McCormack and Mackenzie Shade at Yes, Norman Prods., where we are committed to delivering diverse and quality entertainment, including an exciting (and probably a little crazy) TFA season 2!!”

And executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter said: “We could not be more pleased to embark on another adventure with our incredible partners at Yes, Norman, Kaley, and Suzanne, our wonderful creator Steve Yockey, as well as our collaborators at WBTV and HBO Max. We are thrilled that people have responded so positively to our beloved show, and in particular Kaley Cuoco’s incredible, tour de force performance.”