In 2004, Mean Girls joined the roster of generation-defining high school movies like The Breakfast Club and Clueless. Not only does it perfectly capture the teenage culture of the early 2000s, but it’s also hilariously clever for being adapted from a non-fiction parenting advice book. That’s largely thanks to writer Tina Fey, not to mention the impressive casting of Lindsey Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried, Lacey Chabert, Lizzy Caplan and Daniel Franzese.

Mean Girls Honest Trailer

North Shore High School somewhere in Illinois doesn’t seem to just have a clique problem. They have a serious problem with super specific racial segregation. The “Asian Nerds” sit away from the “Asian Hotties” and there’s a specific group of “Unfriendly Black Hotties,” which would seem to imply that there may be a group of “Friendly Black Hotties” or maybe a group of “Friendly Black Uggos.” And somehow it’s the popular girls who are the bad guys for…just wanting to be popular.

In all seriousness, these kind of categorizations are a great send-up of the social structures that form when you’re a teenager. Every generation has their own set of social rules, even the more progressive ones, and no matter how woke teens are these days, there are still plenty of them who are assholes to each other for no discernible reason other than being different. Mean Girls is great because it captures that cruel teen vibe perfectly, and it tries to deliver a nice wholesome message to fight it, which kids will laugh at, agree with, and then never do anything about.