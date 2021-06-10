McFarlane Toys has been churning out tons of action figures inspired by the DC Comics Multiverse, ranging from characters inspired by feature films to animated shows and everything in between. Now the toy company is digging back into the Batman television series from 1966 to deliver a new wave of action figures, as well as a Batcave playset and classic Batmobile. Check out the new line of McFarlane Toys 1966 Batman action figures.

McFarlane Toys 1966 Batman Action Figures, Playset, and Batmobile

The McFarlane Toys 1966 Batman action figures are 7-inch scale, articulated versions of Batman and Robin played by Adam West and Burt Ward. They’re situated in the Batcave, which comes with a slew of computers and technology for Batman to solve crimes with. Also hanging around the Batcave is Cesar Romero as the mustached Joker, clearly looking for a way to sabotage The Dynamic Duo.

But easily the coolest thing about the McFarlane Toys 1996 Batman line is the classic Batmobile that’s scaled to the figures. Atomic batteries to power! Turbines to speed! Hands to wallets!

Unfortunately, we don’t know exactly when this playset is set to arrive or how much each item will cost. We do have some kind of hint thanks to listings of all these items on an international retailer a little while back. However, even though the action figures are estimated at an expected price, we have a hard time believing that the estimated price of $37 for each the Batmobile and the Batcave is accurate. Hopefully we’ll get official details on that front soon.

Don’t forget, you can also still get a whole line of figures inspired by Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Hello? Is anyone still there?