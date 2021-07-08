I’d say it’s a good time to be a Beatles fan, but honestly the only time since the formation of the band it wasn’t a good time to be fan was when they broke up in the spring of 1970.

It might be cliche at this point to cite The Beatles as the best rock band of all time and it’ll also trigger the Contrary Trolls (TM) to come out of the woodwork to insist on a debate, but it’s just true. The Beatles changed music forever and it’s insane how their popularity hasn’t waned much in nearly 60 years.

This year alone we have two long form series dedicated to their music. One is from Peter Jackson, a three-part series called The Beatles: Get Back which will debut this November on Disney+, and then there’s a Hulu series called McCartney 3, 2, 1 which has Paul McCartney himself sitting down and going through his hits with producer Rick Ruben. The trailer for the latter was just released and shows McCartney and Ruben focusing on his Beatles work.

McCartney 3, 2, 1 Trailer

As a huge fan of McCartney’s this is literally music to my ears. Yes, McCartney’s work with The Beatles is god-tier. His songwriting collaborations with John Lennon has produced the best pop music of his era, but don’t sleep on McCartney’s solo work and what he did in Wings.

Mull of Kintyre, Coming Up, Jet, Band on the Run, Live and Let Die, Silly Love Songs, Maybe I’m Amazed… Some musicians make whole careers out of one good song and McCartney just seemed to casually spit them out one after another.

What’s clearly evident in the trailer for McCartney 3, 2, 1 is that the man still cares. I’ve been lucky enough to see McCartney live in concert a good half dozen times over the years and each and every show he ran through his hits, both Beatles and non-Beatles stuff, without a hint of contempt. He loves this music, seems to genuinely cherish the memories of his time making this art that changed the world and all that comes through when he plays still to do this day.

Any glimpses we can get into the minds of John, Paul, George or Ringo we should be grateful for, and in this year of our Lord 2021 we’re getting what looks to be about 12 hours worth of insight into some of the most fascinating musical brains that have ever graced the art form.

This will be a six-episode run that will debut very shortly, July 16, 2021 in fact, and promises to cover all of McCartney’s output, even if the trailer just focuses on the Beatles work.