The Matrix 4 has found the newest member of its increasingly stacked ensemble. Indian megastar Priyanka Chopra Jonas has joined the cast, but like much of Lana Wachowski’s upcoming sequel, her role remains under wraps.

Variety has the news of Priyanka Chopra Jonas joining the cast of The Matrix 4, but as you would expect, “Details about her prospective character are currently under wraps.” We can’t even wager a guess whether she’s playing a computer program or a human resistance fighter working to overthrow the machines – it’s easy to imagine her slipping into either role.

Although she may be more familiar to western movie fans for her regular appearances in celebrity gossip publications (she recent married American musician Nick Jonas), Chopra Jones is one of the most bankable and famous celebrities in the world beyond the borders of the United States. After winning the Miss World competition in 2000, she used that fame to boost her career as a singer, actress, and producer, becoming a box office sensation and inescapable celebrity presence in her home nation. She has used her fame to fuel her fair share of good causes and has been named a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for Child Rights on two occasions. The Indian government awarded her the Padma Shri (the fourth-highest honor a civilian can receive) and Time magazine named her one of the 100 most influential people in the world. She’s a big deal and her getting cast in The Matrix 4 feels like a major win for Wachowski and Warner Bros.

However, Chopra Jones’ attempts to see her star rise in Hollywood have been muted at best. She had fairly forgettable roles in Baywatch and Isn’t It Romantic and starred in Quantico, a series that hasn’t left much of a cultural fingerprint. It feels like Hollywood hasn’t found a role that takes full advantage of her talents quite like the Indian film industry has for so many years now. Could The Matrix 4 change that?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas joins a cast that franchise veterans and newbies alike, including Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Neil Patrick Harris. The Matrix 4 will hit theaters on May 21, 2021.