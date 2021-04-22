By the power of Grayskull! Fabulous secret powers will be revealed to you on the day you hold aloft this magic sword, a new Masters of the Universe prop replica from Factory Entertainment. Modeled after the sword wielded by He-Man in the animated series from the 1980s (and the action figure line that preceded it), the Masters of the Universe sword replica is cast in stainless steel, and is big enough for even the most mighty of He-Man fans. Check it out below.

Masters of the Universe Sword Prop Replica

This officially licensed 40-inch long Power Sword prop replica features a full tang blade crafted from stainless steel with a mirror-chrome finish. Adding realism to this iconic sword, the metal guard features an antique foundry finish and the handle is wrapped in a brown leather. Every replica is supplied in a full color collector box and comes with a wall hanging display plaque and a certificate of authenticity.

Now for the bad news: Factory Entertainment’s Master of the Universe sword prop replica will cost you a whopping $549.99 from their official online shop. Perhaps even more disappointing is the fact that it won’t ship until either January or February of 2022. But considering He-Man and the Masters of the Universe has been around for decades now, maybe waiting another nine months won’t be so painful. You have the power!

Don’t forget that Netflix has a new Masters of the Universe anime series in the works from Kevin Smith, and an entirely separate He-Man animated series with a fresh take on the property.