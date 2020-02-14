‘Masters of the Universe’ Netflix Series Cast Reunites ‘Batman’ Voice Actors Mark Hamill and Kevin Conroy
Posted on Friday, February 14th, 2020 by Chris Evangelista
The animated Masters of the Universe series from Mattel Television and Netflix just announced its overwhelmingly stacked cast, and it’s full of big surprises. Most notable of all: the series will serve as a Batman: The Animated Series reunion of sorts, as both Mark Hamill (as Skeletor) and Kevin Conroy (as Mer-Man) are among the voice actors. See the full Masters of the Universe Netflix series cast list below, and then run around your house shouting, “By the power of Grayskull!”
Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a new animated He-Man series from Netflix, Mattel Television, and Kevin Smith, will feature the following actors:
Mark Hamill as Skeletor
Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn
Chris Wood as Prince Adam / He-Man
Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela
Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms
Stephen Root as Cringer
Diedrich Bader as King Randor / Trap Jaw
Griffin Newman as Orko
Tiffany Smith as Andra
Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops
Alan Oppenheimer as Moss Man
Susan Eisenberg as Sorceress
Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena
Justin Long as Roboto
Jason Mewes as Stinkor
Phil LaMarr as He-Ro
Tony Todd as Scare Glow
Cree Summer as Priestess
Kevin Michael Richardson as Beast Man
Kevin Conroy as Mer-Man
Harley Quinn Smith as Ileena
I don’t know who the hell a lot of these characters are (Stinkor?), but that is one impressive cast. And reuniting Mark Hamill and Kevin Conroy is definitely something worth getting excited about. The series “will focus on the unresolved storylines of the iconic characters, picking up where they left off decades ago.” Kevin Smith is serving as showrunner, while Marc Bernardin (Castle Rock), Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering), and Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen) serve as writers.
“I cannot believe the lineup of talent I get to play with!” Smith said in a statement. “The incredible, star-studded cast that Mattel’s Rob David and Netflix’s Ted Biaselli assembled for our Masters of the Universe series will let any lifelong He-Man fan know we’re treating this cartoon seriously and honoring the legendary world of Eternia with A-list talent! Chris, Sarah, Mark, Lena and the other amazing actors and actresses have given performances so powerful and real in a show that features a talking giant green tiger! With these fantastic performers behind our characters, it’ll be crazy easy to immerse yourself in the swords and sorcery of our epic sci-fi soap opera!”
Check out a poster for the series below.