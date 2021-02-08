Kevin Smith‘s upcoming Netflix anime series Masters of the Universe: Revelation has found a composer.

Smith has revealed that the show’s composer will be none other than Bear McCreary, the man behind the scores for shows like The Walking Dead, Battlestar Galactica, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and many more. And in a new video, you can watch Smith react to his first listen of McCreary’s first pass at the score for the famous transformation scene in which Prince Adam wields his sword and becomes He-Man.



Fans of the He-Man character have long wondered about the unresolved storylines from previous iterations of Masters of the Universe, and Kevin Smith is looking to provide some answers. His new anime series, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, will specifically focus on those unresolved stories, “picking up where they left off decades ago.” To provide the aural backdrop of the characters’ journeys, Smith has hired the Emmy Award-winning Bear McCreary to compose this Masters of the Universe score, and Smith recorded a video in which he listens to the first snippet of music. Listen in below:

Here’s @ThatKevinSmith reacting to @bearmccreary’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation score for the first time. You all aren’t ready for how good this show is going to be. pic.twitter.com/Et8cl4Ds7C — NX (@NXOnNetflix) February 8, 2021

Unsurprisingly, that score sounds pretty cool. McCreary is one of the best composers working in the entertainment industry today, so it’s almost a given that he’ll create music that is in perfect sonic harmony with whatever project he’s working on. Unfortunately, though, the track is buried in this weird video, which feels like any other YouTube-style reaction video but has one glaring exception: we can’t see what the person on camera is watching. So we’re left to just stare at Smith’s face as he processes this song, vaguely describes moments he’s seeing on a screen that’s out of frame, and smashes toy versions of He-Man and Skeletor together in the foreground.

But hey, maybe the show itself will be good when it eventually comes out sometime in 2021. If nothing else, at least the series (which also has Mattel Television working on bringing it to life) will likely have a killer score from McCreary as well as an absolutely stellar voice cast, which counts Mark Hamill, Kevin Conroy, Lena Headey, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Liam Cunningham, Justin Long, Henry Rollins, Diedrich Bader, Griffin Newman, Stephen Root, Tony Todd, and Chris Wood among its members.

In the meantime, I’ll leave you with a selection of some Bear McCreary featurettes that might get you amped up about the possibilities for what he can bring to Masters of the Universe: Revelation.