Master of None is back on Netflix, but season 3 is a bit of a departure. While seasons 1 and 2 primarily focused on the character Dev Shah, played by series co-creator Aziz Ansari, season 3 focuses on Dev’s friend Denise (Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie). In a new Master of None video featurette, creators Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang talk about how the show has evolved over the seasons.

Master of None Video

I enjoyed the first two seasons of Master of None, but I haven’t checked out season 3 yet. But if you have, you’ll know that season 3 is a change from the seasons that came before. For a little while there, co-creator Aziz Ansari wasn’t even sure if a season 3 would happen. “I don’t know if we’re going to do a season three. I wouldn’t be surprised if I needed a looonng break before I could come back to it,” he said in 2017. “I’ve got to become a different guy before I write a third season, is my personal thought, I’ve got to get married or have a kid or something. I don’t have anything else to say about being a young guy being single in New York eating food around town all the time.”

In the video above, Master of None co-creators Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang “discuss the evolution of the Emmy-winning series across three seasons, its format-busting nature at an exciting time when streaming allows for that kind of creativity and how the new season uses comedy to tackle serious storylines about faux pas issues.” It’s a pretty lengthy video – just a tad over 20 minutes – so you might need to carve out some time. But if you’re curious about the trajectory of one of Netflix’s most interesting shows, this is (probably) a must-watch.

Rather than focus on “a young guy being single in New York eating food around town all the time” yet again, Master of None season 3 “chronicles the relationship of Denise (Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia (Naomi Ackie). Directed by series co-creator and Emmy winner Aziz Ansari, and scripted by Ansari and Waithe, this new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart. Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised. Co-created by Ansari and Emmy Award winner Alan Yang, Season 3 delivers an evolution of the series that remains tethered to previous seasons while breaking new storytelling ground of its own.”