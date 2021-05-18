Master of None has already mastered its brand of comedy-drama with its first two seasons, so why not change things up in a major way with its long-awaited season 3? The third season which comes nearly four years after season 2 aired on Netflix, goes by the title Master of None Presents: Moments in Love, and appears to take that title to heart. A small-scale, low-key affair that shifts the focus to Lena Waithe‘s Denise and her life with her wife Alicia (BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie), Master of None looks more intimate than anything the show has done before. See Aziz Ansari, Alan Yang, Waithe, Ackie, and others go behind the scenes in the Master of None special look below.

Master of None Season 3 Special Look

Master of None season 3 was sprung upon us by surprise, with Netflix first giving update earlier this year that the series would be returning for a third season before a season 3 trailer was just as suddenly dropped. Now, we’re less than a week away from the show’s premiere, and Netflix is granting another special look at the series, in a making-of featurette that goes into how the show was made under COVID-19 restrictions, on a single soundstage, with a small crew. The result is something that looks small, intimate, and ultimately very lovely.

“On paper, everything sounds like a terrible idea,” Ansari says in the featurette. “Oh, I’m not going to be in the show anymore? We’re just going to just hold on them doing laundry for three minutes? It was a little bit scary, because it was nothing we’d done before. But the first time we read it, where it wasn’t like me reading with Lena, it was another woman, [we thought], ‘Whoa this is going to work, this is cool.”

Waithe and Ansari pen the entire five-episode season, and Ansari directing each episode. Here is the synopsis for Master of None season 3:

The Emmy Award-winning MASTER OF NONE returns with a new season that chronicles the relationship of Denise (Emmy Award winner Lena Waithe) and her partner Alicia (BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie). Directed by series co-creator and Emmy winner Aziz Ansari, and scripted by Ansari and Waithe, this new season is a modern love story that intimately illustrates the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with fertility, and personal growth both together and apart. Fleeting romantic highs meet crushing personal losses while existential questions of love and living are raised. Co-created by Ansari and Emmy Award winner Alan Yang, Season 3 delivers an evolution of the series that remains tethered to previous seasons while breaking new storytelling ground of its own.

Master of None season 3 debuts on Netflix Sunday, May 23, 2021.