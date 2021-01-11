When Disney held their big investor day presentation back in December, it came with the announcement of a slew of new Marvel Studios projects that will be coming exclusively to Disney+. One of the new titles that piqued the interest of Marvel fans was Secret Invasion, an adaptation of the comic event of the same name that sees the shapeshifting alien Skrulls invading Earth, posing as Avengers, and creating plenty of chaos with surprising twists and turns. However, fans may want to keep their expectations in check, because it sounds like the story won’t be quite as big as it was in the comics.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige is making the publicity rounds to promote the upcoming release of Marvel’s new series WandaVision on Disney+ this week, and ComicBook.com brought their conversation around to Secret Invasion. Though Feige couldn’t reveal much of anything about the series since it’s still in early development, he confirmed that the story wouldn’t be quite as big as it was in the comic series.

In Marvel Comics, Secret Invasion was a massive crossover event that featured the likes of Iron Man, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, Deadpool, and more. Obviously, that kind of crossover can’t happen in the current Marvel Cinematic Universe:

“Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no. It’s not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that’s certainly our focus more than, ‘Can we cram in more characters than Endgame?'”

It’s a shame that Secret Invasion couldn’t have been a cinematic event along the lines of Avengers: Endgame. It would have been quite a shock to discover that some of Marvel’s superheroes had been replaced by Skrulls at some point. We’ll likely get some kind of spin on that story element in the series, but probably on a smaller scale.

Then again, the post-credits scene for Spider-Man: Far From Home revealed that Nick Fury (Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) have been working together for a little while now, with Talos’ wife Soren even taking the place of Maria Hill. Perhaps we’ll dig into more of that working relationship and learn that there might have been other instances of Skrulls pretending to be familiar characters that we don’t yet know about. Perhaps it will even set up future twists in the MCU that we’re not anticipating.

Secret Invasion doesn’t yet have a release date, but it’s expected sometime in the next couple years.