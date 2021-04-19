Marvel might snatch up another Oscar-winning actress for the upcoming Secret Invasion series at Disney+. Olivia Colman, who won an Oscar for The Favourite and is nominated for an Academy Award once again this year for The Father, may join the Marvel universe in the Disney+ Secret Invasion series. And she would be in good company, starring opposite the previously announced cast members Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Variety reports that Olivia Colman is in negotiations to join the cast of Marvel’s Secret Invasion series at Disney+. She would join an impressive ensemble that already includes Jackson, reprising his role as Nick Fury in the series; Mendelsohn, who returns as the Skrull Talos after making his debut in Captain Marvel; and One Night in Miami breakout Kingsley Ben-Adir as the main villain of the series.

There are no details yet on what role Colman would play, or whether she’s taking on the part of a human character or another shape-shifting Skrull. The only plea I have towards Marvel — which has collected its fair share of award-winning actors and actresses — is to not bury Colman under pounds of prosthetics. Colman is an incredibly talented and emotive actress, finally earning her big silver-screen dramatic break with her 2019 Oscar win for The Favourite after years of turning in stellar comedy and TV work. And she’s been on a roll ever since, picking up awards and nominations for performances in The Crown, The Night Manager, Fleabag, and most recently, The Father. But at the same time, if there’s anyone who can act through layers of alien make-up and turn in a character as likable as Mendelsohn’s scene-stealing Talos was, it’s Colman.

Kyle Bradstreet is attached to write and executive produce the six-episode series, which is produced by Marvel Studios. It’s based on Marvel Comics’ massive crossover event Secret Invasion, which chronicled the slow invasion of shapeshifting alien Skrulls, who posed as Avengers for years, setting the stage for many twists and betrayals. The comics crossover featured big-names like Iron Man, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, Spider-Man, Ant-Man, Doctor Strange, Guardians of the Galaxy, Deadpool, and more, but Marvel’s Disney+ series will be significantly smaller-scale, simply “tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took,” per Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige. Marvel’s Disney+ Secret Invasion series will follow “a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years.”