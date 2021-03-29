Even though Marvel Studios is now squarely focused on bringing forth the small screen side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, starting with shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki, they’re still letting some shows from the old Marvel Television arm move forward, and one of them just added some outstanding new cast members.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. is a new stop-motion animated series coming to Hulu that focuses on the titular megalomaniacal supervillain as he deals with failure in the form of losing his job, struggling with his marriage and family, along with all the general woes of being a comic book villain. Patton Oswalt is leading the series as M.O.D.O.K., and the show’s panel at WonderCon over the weekend announced the addition of Jon Hamm, Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Fillion, and Bill Hader. Find out who they’re playing below.

The M.O.D.O.K. voice cast additions were announced during the show’s WonderCon panel this past weekend. Jon Hamm will be voicing Iron Man in the series, which is perfect voice casting. Whoopi Goldberg will be playing Poundcakes, who we believe to be one of the four original Grapplers, a notorious all-female wrestling team.

Meanwhile, Bill Hader will lend his voice to two different characters. First, he’ll be playing Angar the Screamer, a radical social activist who volunteered to undergo an experiment that would give him superhuman vocal powers. Angar received those powers from Moondragon, the daughter of Drax the Destroyer, to help in her fight against Thanos, but ultimately became a villain who fought Daredevil and Iron Fist. Hader will also voice The Leader, a Hulk villain infected with gamma radiation that turned him into a green-skinned, super-intelligent entity with an oversized brain in massive head.

Finally, Nathan Fillion will voice Wonder Man. This is interesting casting because Fillion almost played a live-action version of this character in a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Well, Fillion wouldn’t have been Wonder Man exactly, but he would have played Simon Williams, the man who becomes Wonder Man. James Gunn has explained why the cameo ended up being cut, but now Fillion gets to live on as Wonder Man in animation, so it all worked out in the end.

Obviously all of these characters will be a little different from their comic book counterparts in some capacity since M.O.D.O.K. is an animated comedy geared towards adults. But these additional voices sweeten an already stellar voice cast that also includes Aimee Garcia as Jodie, M.O.D.O.K.’s wife and mother to his children, voiced by Ben Schwartz and Melissa Fumero. Other key cast members include Wendi McLendon-Covey, Beck Bennett, Jon Daly, and Sam Richardson.

The series is created and written by executive producers Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt with Brett Crawley, Robert Maitia, Grant Gish, Joe Quesada, Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb also serving a executive producers. If the show is successful, hopefully Marvel will let it keep going, even though it’s not part of the Marvel Studios grand plan on the small screen.

If you’d like to watch the WonderCon panel, you can see it below. The casting announcement start at the 33-minute mark, and there’s also a sneak peek clip at the end, so check it out.

In “Marvel’s M.O.D. O.K.”, the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. ( Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed O nly for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet! The series stars Patton Oswalt (M.O.D.O.K.), Melissa Fumero (Melissa), Aimee Garcia (Jodie), Ben Schwartz (Lou), Wendi McLendon-Covey (Monica), Beck Bennett (Austin Van Der Sleet), Jon Daly (Super-Adaptoid) and Sam Richardson (Gary).

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. arrives on Hulu on May 21, 2021.