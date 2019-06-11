The Avengers are assembled again and…they look a little different. Months after Avengers: Endgame ended the Avengers as we know them, the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes reassemble in video game form in Square Enix’s highly anticipated Marvel’s Avengers: A-Day. But it feels like they’ve been reassembled slightly wrong, as the superheroes in the Avengers A-Day trailer dress and act like the characters of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but everything else is a bit off. Watch the Avengers: A-Day trailer to get a good look at the Avengers’ stunt doubles saving the world.

Avengers A-Day Trailer

Ever since Square Enix’s Avengers project was revealed two years ago, the anticipation has been building for the game, which is produced in partnership with Tomb Raider‘s Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal. Fans were stoked to play as their favorite superheroes — excluding Hawkeye, apparently – and Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, Black Widow and Hulk all appear in the Marvel’s Avengers: A-Day trailer, voiced by a star-studded cast that includes Nolan North, Laura Bailey, and Troy Baker.

The story kicks off with the team unveiling a high-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco along with their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. But when the celebration goes horribly wrong, the Avengers are blamed for the catastrophic accident and disband. Only five years later do they reunite and try to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

But despite some impressive graphics and an intriguing story that seems loosely based on the Avengers: Disassembled comic book storyline, the trailer didn’t leave as much of an impact as expected. Perhaps the blame can be placed on the designs of the video game characters. They’re dressed in their familiar Marvel Cinematic Universe outfits, but look only like uncanny approximations of the screen actors. What is going on with Tony Stark’s face, for example? And there’s the emphasis on cinematics in the trailer, rather than gameplay, which has already disappointed many fans.

The studio says the game will have four-player, online co-op play, and there will also be numerous games in this new series, with a multi-year arc planned for the narrative. The game will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, so at least many gamers will have a chance to sample it. Marvel’s Avengers: A Day hits shelves on May 15, 2020.