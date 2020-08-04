Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD is nearing the end of its seventh and final season, but some fans might be lucky enough to keep the series alive on their collectible shelves thanks to an upcoming auction of props from the comic book series.

Prop Store, one of the leading sellers of official film and TV memorabilia, is teaming up with ABC Studios and Marvel Entertainment to auction off original costumes, props and set decoration from Agents of SHIELD. Items include full screen-worn costumes for Agent Coulson, Daisy “Skye” Johnson’s Quake, Ghost Rider, and Mockingbird, and even some elements from Samuel L. Jackson’s appearance from the beginning of the first season. Find out more below.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD auction, taking place this November, will feature over 500 lots. There’s a preview gallery available right now over at Prop Store’s official website, and new galleries will be revealed every Friday starting on August 14. The auction includes props, costumes, and setpieces from all seven seasons of the series, and not only will they include the characters created for Agents of SHIELD, but other characters with ties to the Marvel Cinematic Universe who have appeared on the show over the years. So make sure you register if you have any interest in snagging a piece of Marvel Television history.

Here’s a taste of some of the items that will be included in the auction:

Alphonso “Mack” Mackenzie’s Signature Shotgun Axe from Season 7, Est. $10,000 – $15,000

Daisy “Skye” Johnson’s “Quake” Costume from Season 5, Est. $8,000 – $10,000

Robbie Reyes’ “Ghost Rider” Costume from Season 4, Est. $8,000 – $10,000

The Darkhold Book from Season 4 and Marvel’s Runaways, Est. $8,000 – $10,000

Mike Petersen’s “Deathlok” Costume from Season 5, Est. $6,000 – $8,000

Bobbi Morse’s “Mockingbird” Costume with Batons from Season 2, Est. $6,000 – $8,000

Deke Shaw’s Space Costume with Light-Up Helmet and Light-Up Gravitonuim Belt from Season 5, Est. $6,000 – $8,000

Jeffrey Mace’s “The Patriot” Stunt Costume from Season 4, Est. $6,000 – $8,000

Nick Fury’s Costume Components with Toolbox Cube from Season 1, Est. $5,000 – $7,000

AIDA’s “Madame Hydra” Full Cloak Costume with Wig from Season 4, Est. $3,000 – $5,000

Asgardian Berserker Staff Pieces from Season 1, Est. $3,000 – $5,000

Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez’s Gloves from Seasons 5-7, Est. $3,000 – $5,000

Phil Coulson’s Light-Up S.H.I.E.L.D. Badge from Season 1, Est. $2,500 – $3,500

Melinda May’s Hydra Costume from Season 4, Est. $2,500 – $3,500

Phil Coulson’s Chronicom LMD Costume from Seasons 6 & 7, Est. $1,500-$2,500

To validate your purchase, each item will have a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Prop Store and Marvel Entertainment EVP and Creative Director, Joe Quesada.

It’s kind of a miracle that Agents of SHIELD has lasted seven seasons. There were several times when it felt like the series was coming close to being canceled, but ABC kept bringing it back. Despite only by tangentially linked to the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the series has a loyal following of fans who have stuck with Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his team of agents every step of the way. The series maybe could have benefited from shorter seasons and a bigger budget, but it still helped pave the way for the next wave of original TV shows we’ll get from Marvel Studios. Hopefully some lucky fans out there will snag a piece of Marvel TV history without breaking their bank too badly.