Before WandaVision relieves Marvel fans from the drought of stories within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Disney+ will shine a light on some of the most passionate among them in a new documentary series coming this November

Marvel’s 616 shines a light on the stories, characters and creators behind the most beloved characters of Marvel Comics (and some of the more obscure ones too) and how they intersect with pop culture and fandom. A new Marvel’s 616 trailer has arrived, focusing on everything from cosplaying to artwork and even the action figures that let kids create their own superhero adventures. Plus, you’ll hear from some of the writers behind the comics that you love.

Marvel’s 616 Trailer

Each episode of Marvel’s 616 will be directed by a different filmmaker and focus on a different subject. For example, as we saw in another sneak peek of the series not too long ago, Community star Gillian Jacobs is at the helm of an episode that focuses on the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics and how they found ways to tell stories of representation and inclusion. Comedian Paul Scheer directs another episode where he gleefully learns about some of the “forgotten” characters of Marvel Comics.

In the trailer, you get a taste of other episodes focusing on cosplaying, comic-inspired stage productions, toy collecting, and it appears that there’s also an episode dedicated to the unique interpretation of Spider-Man from Japan, which will be making some kind of appearance in the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

This looks like a fun dive into various sects of Marvel Comics pop culture and fandom, a way to celebrate the love that we all share for superheroes and super villains. At the very least, it will hold us over while we way for Black Widow to arrive in theaters after it was recently pushed back to May of 2021.

Marvel’s 616 is produced by Marvel New Media with Supper Club. The series is executive produced by Joe Quesada, Shane Rahmani, Stephen Wacker, John Cerilli, Harry Go, and Sarah Amos for Marvel and Jason Sterman, Brian McGinn, and David Gelb for Supper Club.

Marvel’s 616 explores how Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators exist within the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Films in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.

All of the first eight episodes of Marvel’s 616 arrive on Disney+ on November 20, 2020.