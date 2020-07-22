Marvel’s 616 promises to take hardcore Marvel fans behind the scenes and behind the history of the comic book company that dominates the pop culture landscape. The forthcoming Disney+ docuseries debuts this fall, but the streaming outlet has release two new Marvel’s 616 teasers giving us a sneak peek of the series ahead of Thursday’s virtual Comic Con at Home panel with Gillian Jacobs, Paul Scheer, and executive producers Sarah Amos and Jason Sterman.

Marvel’s 616 Teasers

Before Kamala Khan became one of the most popular new heroes of this generation, she was an idea in Marvel Comics editor Sana Amanat’s head, based on her own childhood growing up in a strict Muslim household. But with the help of a team that included Muslim writer G. Willow Wilson, she co-created Ms. Marvel, which featured Marvel’s first-ever Muslim-American superhero. The first of two sneak peeks released by Disney+ comes from the episode “Higher, Further, Faster,” directed by actor/director Gillian Jacobs (Community), which shows how Ms. Marvel came together and other stories of the trailblazing women in Marvel Comics.

The second clip comes from the Paul Scheer-directed episode “Lost and Found,” which follows the actor and comedian on a series of interviews with Marvel Comics writers as they describe their favorite “forgotten” superhero characters. Some of which get quite obscure.

Typeface? The Wizard? Strangely named superheroes with even stranger origins, according to the clip, in which creatives like Black Panther writer Reginald Hudlin, Deadpool writer Gerry Duggan, and Venom writer Donny Cates talk about the niche, the weird, and the obscure superheroes that were maybe better left forgotten.

These two sneak peek clips come ahead of the Marvel’s 616 virtual Comic Con at Home panel “A Look Inside Marvel’s 616, which features Gillian and Paul and the show’s executive producers in a discussion of the making of the Disney+ original docuseries. It may not be as big as a new movie or series, but it could offer fun new behind-the-scenes trivia for those hardcore Marvel fans who are getting impatient for the next chapter of the MCU.

Here is the synopsis for Marvel’s 616:

“Marvel’s 616” explores how Marvel’s rich legacy of stories, characters and creators exist within the world outside your window. Each documentary, helmed by a unique filmmaker, explores the intersections of storytelling, pop culture, and fandom within the Marvel Universe. Films in this anthology series will cover topics including Marvel’s world-spanning artists, the trailblazing women of Marvel Comics, discovering the “forgotten” characters of Marvel, and much more.

Marvel’s 616 debuts on Disney+ this fall.