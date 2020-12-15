Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige announced a slew of new Marvel film and television projects during last week’s big Disney investor call, but apparently there was one show he was keeping close to the vest. Today, the company announced that a new series called Marvel Studios: Legends is coming to Disney+, and it will arrive on the streaming service before WandaVision in January of 2021. Get the details below.



According to a recent post on Marvel’s Instagram account, Marvel Studios: Legends is “a new series that revisits some of the most iconic moments from the MCU, one character at a time.”

It’s basically a clip show recapping the character arcs that have played out over the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, providing an easy way for audiences to zero in on specific characters in the lead-up to those characters resurfacing in their own Disney+ shows. The first two episodes will focus on WandaVision characters Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), and ComingSoon has a more specific description:

The first episode of Legends will explore Wanda’s story as she grapples with cruel hardships and loss, a chaotic power that she strives to control, and shifting loyalties from those she trusts most. While the second episode deals with Vision’s quest to understand humans more fully, evolving to be more like them, as he explores a romantic relationship with Wanda Maximoff in Captain America: Civil War. All of this leads to his final moments, as he makes the ultimate sacrifice for mankind, leaving those he loved to an uncertain future.

Iron Man established a dynamic for this particular studio that has been unchanged for more than a decade: Marvel Studios makes movies (and now television shows), and sites like /Film engage with those projects and write reviews and features about them. Now Marvel’s out here trying to do our jobs for us by recapping their own stuff themselves! If they keep this up, it won’t be long until we’ll be getting emergency podcast episodes from Robert Downey Jr. talking about all of the biggest, universe-altering revelations from a particular episode of one of these upcoming shows. (OK, so maybe he’ll need a few more Dolittle-sized flops before that actually happens.)

The first two episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends begins streaming on Disney+ on January 8, 2021. WandaVision premieres on January 15, 2021. Expect to see new episodes released before The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and more.