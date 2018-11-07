Plenty of actors have security horror stories about the notoriously secretive sets of the Marvel and Harry Potter franchises. But few actors get to experience both. Jude Law is one of those privileged few, which is making the press tour circuit particularly hard for him, considering he can say absolutely nothing about two of his biggest upcoming films, Captain Marvel and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. But he revealed that one of the franchises is just a notch more intense than the other.

In a recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (via CinemaBlend), Law gave a spirited description of his portrayal of Hot, Young Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, but was hilariously tight-lipped about his other huge upcoming film, Captain Marvel. If that wasn’t an indication of the differences in security level between the Marvel and Harry Potter series, Law confirmed that Marvel has Warner Bros. beat:

I think it might be this British-American difference. With Fantastic Beasts, they’re like ‘We assume you’re not going to give away any of these secrets. And if you do, we’re going to tell you not to again and we may quietly kill you. In Marvel, it’s like, ‘Don’t you f****** ever tell anybody anybody about this!’

On the Captain Marvel set, “there was a guy hired who’d step on set and yell at me ‘Put the cloak on! Hide!'” Law said, saying that even his children were forced to sign NDAs. “It was tight, tight! Scary.”

So there you have it: In the battle for the most secretive set, Marvel wins. But despite Law being used to more lax franchises, he still stuck by his Marvel NDA and told nothing about his mysterious character in Captain Marvel, which is rumored to be Mar-Vell. But as the Fantastic Beasts franchise continues to plug along, it’s possible that Warner Bros. will tighten security as the series starts to step into uncharted territory that has never been covered in J.K. Rowling‘s books. Maybe in two years, Law will be back to say that his poor children are drowning in NDAs from both Marvel and Harry Potter.

Law can next be seen in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, which hits theaters on November 16, 2018.