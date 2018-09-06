This week has already brought our first look at Captain Marvel, the next installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Plenty of new details on the movie were revealed, but there’s one element of the movie that remains shrouded in mystery.

While Brie Larson is playing the titular superhero, an Air Force pilot named Carol Danvers who has left Earth to join a cosmic team called Starforce, it’s the character described as her mentor and the team’s leader we should be paying attention to. Jude Law plays the commander of Starforce, and for some reason, Marvel has declined to reveal the name of his character. What’s that about?

Entertainment Weekly spoke to Jude Law about his character, and here’s how he described the Starforce leader:

“He is driven by a belief in the divine leadership of the Kree people. So he’s almost a devout warrior — unquestioning, conservative, but inspirational.”

Is it just me or does that sound like a character who could easily become a villain in the right scenario? After all, we know that there’s another member of the Kree who will take a villainous turn, presumably during the events of Captain Marvel. Reprising his role as Ronan the Accuser from Guardians of the Galaxy is Lee Pace, though he’s not the radical outcast we’ve come to know, at least not yet. However, this influential and respected member of the Kree society on Hala will likely be shaking things up.

Taking into account the fact that Starforce also counts Korath the Pursuer (Djimon Hounsou playing another character from Guardians of the Galaxy) among its members, it’s clear there’s going to be some kid of coup that splits up Starforce and creates some kind of conflict. Perhaps it’s the unnamed leader of Starforce who tries to use his position of power to enact some kind of dangerous agenda. In fact, Comic Book Resources has an idea of who this character could turn out to be, so check that out, but beware of possible spoilers if it turns out to be true.

A Bond with Captain Marvel

Further adding to the speculation that Jude Law’s character could turn out to be a villain, not unlike how Baron Mordo turned to a darker path in Doctor Strange after feeling betrayed by The Ancient One, this character has a close bond with Captain Marvel herself.

Brie Larson explains that Carol Danvers and Jude Law’s mystery character have a relationship that creates envy among the other members of Starforce, “There’s a lot and back and forth that comes with the two of them, which kind of creates a little bit of tension with the rest of Starforce. Like, ‘Why do they have a special relationship, and why isn’t it me?'”

Maybe it’s because Jude Law’s character sees potential in using the powerful abilities of Captain Marvel for his own benefit. Having someone that powerful on his side could prove to be beneficial, and maybe he’s just buttering her up and waiting for the right moment to bring her into the fray of what his ambitions really are. Law’s character certainly has an interest in helping her hone her powers. The actor explains:

“These extraordinary powers she has, he sees them as something of a blessing and something that she has to learn how to control. That’s a motif throughout the piece, the element of learning to control one’s emotions and to use your powers wisely.”

Since every villain has their own idea of how best to use power, it’ll be interesting to see if Jude Law really has Captain Marvel’s best interests at heart, or if he’s just another character looking to make his mark on the universe in a questionable manner.

Captain Marvel hits theaters on March 8, 2019.