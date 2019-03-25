You may not be able to fly or punch a planet, but you could prove to have the endurance of a superhero with a Marvel movie marathon that could earn you $1,000. In anticipation of the release of Avengers: Endgame, Cable.TV.com is offering people the chance to earn $1,000 and a ton of Marvel swag — if they can watch 20 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe nonstop. Talk about a dream job.

CableTV.com is going to pay you to watch movies nonstop. Specifically, 20 movies in the MCU, excluding Captain Marvel which is still in theaters. If that one lucky person can make it through all 20 movies without blinking (just kidding, you can blink, though you probably won’t be able to for a while), then they’ll pay that person $1,000 and reward them with every MCU film on Blu-ray, and Marvel gear like a Captain America popcorn popper, Thanos Infinity Stone mug, $100 Grubhub gift card, and an Iron Man snuggie.

“Do you have the endurance of Iron Man? The tenacity of Captain America? The leisure time of Ant-Man?” Cable TV writes in its job posting for this challenge. “Then CableTV.com has a mission for you: watch all 20 previously released Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movies back-to-back, leading up to the highly anticipated 2019 premiere of Avengers: Endgame (April 26).”

But this task requires more than just watching the movies and not falling asleep. The person selected must live-tweet their entire MCU marathon while tagging CableTV.com on Twitter, and write a ranking of the movies with unique takeaways about each one.

Here are all the movies you’ll be watching if you are selected.

Iron Man (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Man 2 (2010)

Thor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011)

The Avengers (2012)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Thor: The Dark World (2013)

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015)

Ant-Man (2015)

Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Black Panther (2018)

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Applicants must be a U.S. citizen and be at least 18 years old. To apply, you’ll have to write 200 words on why you’re fit for the job, with the option of submitting a video as well. Applications are due by April 15, just a little over a week before the April 26, 2019 premiere of Avengers: Endgame.