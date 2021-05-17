If you don’t know a giant dwarf named Eitri who can build you an Infinity Gauntlet to harness the power of the Infinity Stones, we have good news. LEGO is releasing a building brick version of the golden glove from Avengers: Infinity War that you can put together yourself.

The LEGO Infinity Gauntlet is a 590-piece version of the powerful object that allows Thanos to wield the Infinity Stones and snap half of the universe out of existence. Complete with moveable fingers, the LEGO Infinity Gauntlet measure over one foot high and can sit on a sturdy base for display, or it can be posed in the fateful snap that completely changed the world. Check it out below.

LEGO Infinity Gauntlet

LEGO Marvel Infinity Gauntlet (76191) is a challenging construction project that rewards the builder with an impressive display piece that perfectly evokes Marvel’s captivating style. This LEGO brick recreation of the iconic Infinity Gauntlet featured in the Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame movies is certain to attract attention and interest wherever it is displayed. With movable fingers, vibrantly colored Infinity Stones and a descriptive tablet attached to a sturdy base, this golden gauntlet provides an engrossing construction challenge and a finished model that will captivate all who see it. Escape the busy world and immerse yourself in the relaxing pleasure of adult LEGO building sets, perfect for anyone with an interest in creative construction or comic-book culture.

This may have the most golden bricks of any LEGO set that the building brick company has ever released. Brick Fanatics notes that the current record goes to the Monkey King Warrior Mech with 119 drum lacquered gold bricks in the box. But looking at the images of the LEGO Infinity Gauntlet, and knowing the 590-piece count, I wouldn’t be surprised if this set will break the record.

The LEGO Infinity Gauntlet is said to retail for $69.99, but unfortunately we don’t know when it will be released yet. There’s a listing on The LEGO Shop that isn’t active yet, so stay tuned for more information.