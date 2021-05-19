Marvel Legends has already released the Infinity Gauntlet and the Nano Gauntlet as worn by The Incredible Hulk and Thanos in the climactic battle of Avengers: Endgame. But there’s one more gauntlet left for fans to collect, and thanks to a more flexible glove design, it’ll actually let you snap Thanos out of existence. Check out the Iron Man Nano Gauntlet prop replica below.

Marvel Legends Iron Man Nano Gauntlet Prop Replica

Here’s the official product description of the Iron Man Nano Gauntlet prop replica from Marvel Legends:

Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame marks the final chapter in the Avengers Infinity Saga. With the Marvel Legends Series Nano Gauntlet, fans of the era-defining Marvel Cinematic Universe can own a premium electronic roleplay item worthy of superheroes like Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk, and Captain Marvel. Bring home an iconic piece of Avengers movie lore. Featuring 5 highly articulated electronic fingers, 6 Infinity Stone accessories with pulsating light effects, movie-inspired sound FX including the climactic snap! and a sleek open hand display mode, this premium Iron Man Nano Gauntlet roleplay item makes a great gift for fans of Marvel’s Infinity Saga.

The flexible material in the glove that allows for the final snap by Tony Stark is a nice touch. Unfortunately it means that the gloves looks a little odd when in a snapping motion because it gets wrinkly in the thumb. But it’s a small price to pay for a prop replica that lets you recreate the iconic conclusion from Avengers: Endgame.

You can pre-order the Iron Man Nano Gauntlet prop replica from Entertainment Earth for $124.99.