Hasbro’s Marvel Legends line has been filling in the gaps of their action figure line-up inspired by The Infinity Saga, and with the latest additions, they’re reaching back into the original Iron Man franchise.

First up, there’s an Iron Man Mark III figure with all-new armor accessories and a face sculpt of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark. But Iron Man needs a big bad to go up against, so Marvel Legends has also released a two-pack of Jeff Bridges as Obadiah Stane along with his hulking Iron Monger armor suit. And finally, Happy Hogan is joining the fight, along with the Iron Man Mark 21 armor as seen in Iron Man 3.

Iron Man Mark III Action Figure

Tony Stark takes on the world’s worst villains in the Mark 3 suit: a technological wonder equipped with a variety of stunning enhancements and upgrades. This quality 6-inch Legends Series Iron Man Mark III figure features multiple points of articulation and is a great addition to any action figure collection.

Most Iron Man figures haven’t come with any of the additional weapons concealed in the armored suit. But this standalone Iron Man figure comes with wrist rockets and arm shield. Plus, there’s an open helmet sculpt featuring the face of Robert Downey Jr.

The new Iron Man is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth (and other retailers) for $26.99. It ships in August.

Obadiah Stane and Iron Monger Action Figure Two-Pack

The Marvel Legends Infinity Saga Iron Man Iron Monger 6-Inch Scale Action Figures set is amazing – and that’s not just like our opinion, man. The 6-inch Obadiah Stane figure comes with a suitcase and some gear – and his custom-built, Stark-derived Iron Monger suit! It’s big. It has a lot of articulation. And it’s not enough to stop Tony Stark (sold separately), despite its bigness and power.

To face-off with Iron Man, you’ll want to get this two-pack featuring the corrupt Stark Industries board member Obadiah Stane. Initially, I thought the Iron Monger figure wasn’t scaled very well to the 6-inch figure of Obadiah Stane, but if you go back and look at the original Iron Man movie, you’ll see that he’s not as massive as you might remember. However, we wish there was a screaming head sculpt of Jeff Bridges to replicate the “Tony Stark built this in a cave!” moment from the movie.

This Marvel Legends two-pack is on sale now at Amazon for $73.99, but it won’t ship until September.

Happy Hogan and Iron Man Mark XXI Action Figures

Stark Industries’ new Head of Security gets caught in the middle of the battle as Iron Man gears up to face an all-new powerful threat. Mark 21, codename “Midas,” is a fully loaded high-altitude suit built by Stark that’s outfitted with enriched gold titanium alloy.

Finally, for all you kids out there who have been waiting for Tony Stark’s trusted head of security Happy Hogan, your day has arrived. Jon Favreau finally gets the Marvel action figure that he deserves. Honestly, you could even stage a display where Jon Favreau is directing a scene from Iron Man. Oh, and there’s the golden Mark XXI Midas armor. Neat?

This Marvel Legends two-pack is on sale as a Target exclusive for $49.99 right now, and it ships in August.