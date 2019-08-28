Marvel Comics is celebrating their 80th anniversary this year, and to help pay tribute to the long history of superheroes over eight decades, Grey Matter Art is releasing three new posters commemorating three of the most famous covers of all-time, each featuring the comic debut of Spider-Man, the X-Men and Wolverine. Find out how to get the Marvel Comics cover posters below.

As you’ll see below, Grey Matter Art is releasing posters for Amazing Fantasy #15, featuring the debut of Spider-Man, Uncanny X-Men #1, featuring the arrival of the mutant superhero team, and Incredible Hulk #181, featuring the first appearance of Wolverine. All of the posters go on sale on August 29 at 1pm ET at the Grey Matter Art website. Check out the images below with edition sizes, pricing and more details.

Amazing Fantasy #15 (1962)

16x 24 Hand-Numbered Screen-Print

Edition of 150

Printed by D&L Screen Printing

$40

Uncanny X-Men #1 (1963)

16″ x 24″ Hand-Numbered Screen-Print

Edition of 125

Printed by D&L Screen Printing

$40

Incredible Hulk #181 (1974)

16 x 24 Hand-Numbered Screen-Print

Edition of 125

Printed by D&L Screen Printing

$40

These are three of the most valuable comic covers in the history of Marvel Comics, and the fact that Grey Matter Art is blowing them up to this size for a poster is pretty damn cool. And if you want to get the whole set with matching numbers, you can pick up all three for $110 with a certificate of authenticity.

What I’d really like to see is an update of all these covers created by Alex Ross, something he recently did in honor of Batman’s 80th anniversary earlier this year. But these will still please the die-hard comic book fans out there for the time being.