This past weekend, pop culture art collectors descended upon Austin, Texas for the fifth edition of MondoCon, a convention dedicated solely to original artwork created for movies, television, video games and more. One of the most coveted new prints to come out of the convention was revealed at a special screening of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Thankfully, even though the special edition of the new print by Martin Ansin handed out at the screening is sold out and will cost you a significant upcharge in the secondhand market, there’s a timed edition available for order now.

Martin Ansin Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Print

This is one of the coolest Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse prints that we’ve seen. Front and center is Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), along with Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld), Noir Spider-Man (Nicolas Cage), Spider-Ham (John Mulaney), and Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn) leaping into action. Above them we have Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) looking menacing, as well as The Prowler (Mahershala Ali) and Doc Ock (Kathryn Hahn) behind him.

At the special Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse screening, a foil edition of the poster above was handed out, and the shimmer on that print is absolutely stunning. Unfortunately, this timed edition of the print isn’t available on foil, but the artwork from Martin Ansin is astonishing enough on its own that this print still looks amazing as a standard screen print. And the good news is the 24×36 print is a timed edition available to purchase at Mondo for $60 until Wednesday, September 18 at 11:59pm CT.

Here’s what Ansin had to say about creating the print for Mondo: