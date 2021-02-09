Like seemingly every other wedding this year, Jennifer Lopez‘s Marry Me has been postponed. The romantic-comedy starring the Hustlers actress as a music superstar who marries a stranger (Owen Wilson) has been pushed back to Valentine’s Day weekend next year.

Deadline reports that Universal is moving their musical-driven romantic comedy Marry Me from May 14, 2021 to February 11, 2022, putting the film squarely on Valentine’s Day weekend — a very fitting release date for a movie that looks to be the rom-com comeback for Lopez. Marry Me will go up against Sony’s Uncharted and an untitled 20th Century Studios title on that weekend.

Marry Me was originally set for Valentine’s Day 2021, but was pushed back a few months by Universal amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But it appears that the studio still wants to roll out the red carpet for Marry Me with a romantic weekend release next year, suggesting that they have confidence in this movie.

Directed by Kat Coiro (Dead to Me) from a screenplay by John Rogers (The Librarians), Tami Sagher (30 Rock), and Harper Dill (The Mick), Marry Me is based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. Lopez produces alongside Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, John Rogers, while Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur, and J.B. Roberts act as executive producers. The film also features original songs by Lopez and Latin artist Maluma. John Bradley and Sarah Silverman also star.

