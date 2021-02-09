Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Marry Me’ Gets Bumped Nearly a Full Year to Valentine’s Day 2022
Posted on Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 by Hoai-Tran Bui
Like seemingly every other wedding this year, Jennifer Lopez‘s Marry Me has been postponed. The romantic-comedy starring the Hustlers actress as a music superstar who marries a stranger (Owen Wilson) has been pushed back to Valentine’s Day weekend next year.
Deadline reports that Universal is moving their musical-driven romantic comedy Marry Me from May 14, 2021 to February 11, 2022, putting the film squarely on Valentine’s Day weekend — a very fitting release date for a movie that looks to be the rom-com comeback for Lopez. Marry Me will go up against Sony’s Uncharted and an untitled 20th Century Studios title on that weekend.
Marry Me was originally set for Valentine’s Day 2021, but was pushed back a few months by Universal amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. But it appears that the studio still wants to roll out the red carpet for Marry Me with a romantic weekend release next year, suggesting that they have confidence in this movie.
Directed by Kat Coiro (Dead to Me) from a screenplay by John Rogers (The Librarians), Tami Sagher (30 Rock), and Harper Dill (The Mick), Marry Me is based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. Lopez produces alongside Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, John Rogers, while Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur, and J.B. Roberts act as executive producers. The film also features original songs by Lopez and Latin artist Maluma. John Bradley and Sarah Silverman also star.
Here is the synopsis to Marry Me:
Kat Valdez (Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma, making his feature-film debut). As Kat and Bastian’s inescapable hit single, “Marry Me,” climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will streamed across multiple platforms.
Divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) has been dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman, HBO’s Big Little Lies) and his best friend (Sarah Silverman). When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty. As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a stranger—a face in the crowd.
If what you know lets you down, then perhaps what you don’t know is the answer, and so, in a moment of inspired insanity, Kat chooses to marry Charlie. What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance. But as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?