After receiving career-high acclaim for her performance in Hustlers (for which she was rudely snubbed at the Oscars), Jennifer Lopez has earned a renewed interest in her acting career. And she’s using that hype to star in a rom-com with one of the strangest-sounding premises yet. Lopez is playing a music superstar who marries a stranger (Owen Wilson) in the aptly-titled Marry Me, which Universal has set for a Valentine’s Day release. See the Marry Me teaser and the details below.

Marry Me Teaser

Rom-coms have some of the most out-there premises in cinema, but the upcoming Jennifer Lopez-led Marry Me might just take the cake. In Marry Me, Lopez plays a music superstar named Kat Valdez who marries Owen Wilson’s math teacher after locking eyes with him during her concert. Yes, you read that right.

Described as “an unlikely romance about two different people searching for something real in a world where value is based on likes and followers, Marry Me is a modern love story about celebrity, marriage and social media,” Marry Me could be an interesting new addition to the “love at first sight” premise — a premise that has fallen out of favor as we’ve all become more cynical — but I kind of doubt that a movie about “likes and followers” could be that poignant. But then again, Lopez surprised me with her awe-inspiring turn in Hustlers, and I’m ready to be surprised again.

Directed by Kat Coiro (Dead to Me) from a screenplay by John Rogers (The Librarians), Tami Sagher (30 Rock), and Harper Dill (The Mick), Marry Me is based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby. Lopez produces alongside Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Benny Medina, John Rogers, while Alex Brown, Willie Mercer, Pamela Thur, and J.B. Roberts act as executive producers. The film also features original songs by Lopez and Latin artist Maluma. John Bradley and Sarah Silverman also star.

Here is the synopsis to Marry Me:

Kat Valdez (Lopez) is half of the sexiest celebrity power couple on Earth with hot new music supernova Bastian (Maluma, making his feature-film debut). As Kat and Bastian’s inescapable hit single, “Marry Me,” climbs the charts, they are about to be wed before an audience of their fans in a ceremony that will streamed across multiple platforms. Divorced high-school math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) has been dragged to the concert by his daughter Lou (Chloe Coleman, HBO’s Big Little Lies) and his best friend (Sarah Silverman). When Kat learns, seconds before the ceremony, that Bastian has cheated on her with her assistant, her life turns left as she has a meltdown on stage, questioning love, truth and loyalty. As her gossamer world falls away, she locks eyes with a stranger—a face in the crowd. If what you know lets you down, then perhaps what you don’t know is the answer, and so, in a moment of inspired insanity, Kat chooses to marry Charlie. What begins as an impulsive reaction evolves into an unexpected romance. But as forces conspire to separate them, the universal question arises: Can two people from such different worlds bridge the gulf between them and build a place where they both belong?

Marry Me hits theaters on February 12, 2021, right in time for one of your strangest Valentine’s Day dates.