It seemed like Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn had flown the nest. After becoming the breakout star of 2016’s Suicide Squad, Robbie set a spin-off for the beloved Batman rogue in the upcoming “girl gang” film Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn).

Harley Quinn’s future looked bright as Warner Bros. went through upheaval after upheaval, and the fate of the Suicide Squad sequel and the multiple Jared Leto Joker spin-offs were put into question. But now, following the studio’s tapping of James Gunn to helm Suicide Squad 2, it seems that Robbie may return to her first squad once again.

A recent in-depth Forbes piece put to bed the multiple rumors swirling around the DC Extended Universe. But there was one rumor that the article had to amend after publication: the status of Harley Quinn in James Gunn’s new Suicide Squad sequel. With the bleach-blonde rogue set to star in her own solo movie in 2020, it was uncertain whether she would return for Suicide Squad 2. But it seems that Robbie hasn’t forgotten her first squad (or the “sqwad” tattoo that she shares with fellow cast members). Forbes writes:

I have learned from sources close to production that in fact, the information about Harley Quinn being absent from the new Suicide Squad movie is no longer up to date – she is indeed expected to appear in James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, which is expected to begin production later this year.

Gunn is taking over from David Ayer to direct Suicide Squad 2, which is called The Suicide Squad. Gunn’s newfound affiliation with DC comes after his unpopular firing by Disney, and after he was courted by several studios eager to replicate the success of his Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Taking the helm for the sequel to Suicide Squad, which was very clearly influenced by Gunn’s Guardians, seemed like a perfect fit.

I’m interested to see how Gunn directs Robbie’s Harley Quinn, who was one of the lone bright spots of the original film. He’s clearly drawn to the kookier, off-the-wall characters, and Harley Quinn is certainly that. I could see her taking an even larger role in The Suicide Squad.

You can see Robbie as Harley Quinn next in Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) in 2020.