Netflix finds itself in an interesting position as this year’s odd Oscar season gets underway. Mank, director David Fincher‘s luxurious Old Hollywood period piece, was once considered a frontrunner in several categories, but as we get further and further from its release, it seems Netflix may be worried that voters might forget about the film in favor of whatever hot new thing they’ve seen more recently. So what is there to do?

Well, here’s one way to keep the film in peoples’ minds. The streaming service’s film-centric Twitter account has shared several behind the scenes Mank color photos, providing a stark juxtaposition with the classic black-and-white cinematography of the film itself. And hey, it worked: we’re talking about Mank again. Check out the photos below, which showcase stars Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried on the set “for the first time in glorious color.”

There’s a lengthy piece over at Netflix Queue that dives deeper into the behind-the-scenes processes that were necessary to create such a stunning-looking movie, and a few more photos that aren’t embedded in the tweets above. If you enjoyed the movie – or even if you just want to know more about shooting in black and white – head over and give it a read.

Mank is streaming now on Netflix. Click here to find out which of the film’s scenes made it onto /Film’s best movie moments of 2020 list.

