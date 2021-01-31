Netflix finds itself in an interesting position as this year’s odd Oscar season gets underway. Mank, director David Fincher‘s luxurious Old Hollywood period piece, was once considered a frontrunner in several categories, but as we get further and further from its release, it seems Netflix may be worried that voters might forget about the film in favor of whatever hot new thing they’ve seen more recently. So what is there to do?

Well, here’s one way to keep the film in peoples’ minds. The streaming service’s film-centric Twitter account has shared several behind the scenes Mank color photos, providing a stark juxtaposition with the classic black-and-white cinematography of the film itself. And hey, it worked: we’re talking about Mank again. Check out the photos below, which showcase stars Gary Oldman and Amanda Seyfried on the set “for the first time in glorious color.”

“Rather than using color to paint and distinguish, it’s the lack of it that became the challenge because we had to find other ways – different fabrics, textures and tones – to tell each character’s story. —Trish Summerville, Costume Designer pic.twitter.com/cwIMfCADOZ — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 29, 2021

“One of the things we do in color photography is use color to show depth, and when you have the absence of color it distills it down, so you have the opportunity to be more nuanced in how you explain to the audience where to look in the frame.”—Erik Messerschmidt, Cinematographer pic.twitter.com/snaeoRVrQn — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 29, 2021

There’s a lengthy piece over at Netflix Queue that dives deeper into the behind-the-scenes processes that were necessary to create such a stunning-looking movie, and a few more photos that aren’t embedded in the tweets above. If you enjoyed the movie – or even if you just want to know more about shooting in black and white – head over and give it a read.

