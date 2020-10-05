It’s been six years since David Fincher last released a film, but his next film, Mank, will go behind the scenes of one of Hollywood’s greatest films. So it’s fitting that, a month after we received the first look images from Mank, we’ll get some behind-the-scenes photos of Fincher’s highly anticipated upcoming movie.

Mank Behind-the-Scenes Images

Originally scripted by Fincher’s father Jack Fincher, Mank tells the story of screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (played by Gary Oldman) as he worked on the screenplay for the all-time cinematic classic Citizen Kane, directed by Orson Welles. Set in the 1930s, Mank chronicles the fraught production and release of Citizen Kane, which culminated in a battle over writing credits between Mankiewicz and Welles after the film won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Netflix’s official logline for Mank reads, “1930s Hollywood is re-evaluated through the eyes of scathing social critic and alcoholic screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz as he races to finish the screenplay of ‘Citizen Kane’ for Orson Welles.”

Shot in black-and-white to pay homage to the classic film it revolves around, Mank notably uses similar cutting-edge technology to the “Stagecraft” technology that The Mandalorian has popularized, using LED video walls to simulate backgrounds behind the actors. The behind-the-scenes images for Mank, shared by cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt, give a glimpse at some of that technology in action, with the LED background showing up behind Oldman’s character as he sits in a car in the below image.

This is Messerschmidt’s first feature film with Fincher, although he did work with the director on the first two seasons of Fincher’s Netflix series Mindhunter. But even with the stark change in style for Fincher — who shoots his first black and white film with Mank — it seems that Messerschmidt has a handle on Fincher’s signature directorial look.

Mank also stars Lily Collins as Mank’s secretary Rita Alexander, Tom Burke as Orson Welles, Tom Pelphrey as Mankiewicz’s brother Joseph, Tuppence Middelton as Mankiewicz’s wife Sara, Arliss Howard as MGM studio co-founder Louis B. Mayer, Sam Troughton as John Houseman, Ferdinand Kinsley as Ivring Thalberg, Joseph Cross as Charles Lederer, Jamie McShane as Shelly Metcalf, Toby Leonard Moore as David O. Selznick, and Monika Grossman as Fraulein Freda.

Mank doesn’t have an official release date yet, but it’s expected to arrive sometime in October on Netflix, which will likely release the movie in a limited number of theaters as well.