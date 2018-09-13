Despite several trailers dropping for Cary Fukunaga‘s highly anticipated Netflix miniseries, Maniac remains very much a mystery. We know that it features two former Superbad stars and that it’s about as different from Superbad as could be. And that Emma Stone and Jonah Hill play two strangers struggling with mental illness who meet at a pharmaceutical drug trial that will supposedly solve all their problems — only to be sent on a wild adventure through a shared mind-verse.

The new Maniac teaser gives us a greater glimpse at the cosmic connection between Stone’s Annie and Hill’s Owen, who can’t stop meeting in each of the imagined worlds that the drug trial lands them in.

Maniac Teaser

When Emma Stone and Jonah Hill first meet at the mysterious pharmaceutical trial run by Justin Theroux‘s Dr. James K. Mantleray, they’re two lonely strangers looking for connection. And against their wildest expectations, they find something even deeper — a “cosmic connection,” as Sally Field‘s Dr. Greta Mantleray hypothesizes in the new teaser.

Soon, Annie and Owen find themselves bumping into each other in each of the alternate realities from their minds, from Lord of the Rings-esque adventures to Jazz Age society soirees. It happens so often that Annie wonders whether they were destined to meet, just as Sonoya Mizuno‘s Dr. Fujita muses over the anomaly.

Here’s the official synopsis for Maniac:

Set in a world somewhat like our world, in a time quite similar to our time, Maniac tells the stories of Annie Landsberg (Emma Stone) and Owen Milgrim (Jonah Hill), two strangers drawn to the late stages of a mysterious pharmaceutical trial, each for their own reasons. Annie’s disaffected and aimless, fixated on broken relationships with her mother and her sister; Owen, the fifth son of wealthy New York industrialists, has struggled his whole life with a disputed diagnosis of schizophrenia. Neither of their lives have turned out quite right, and the promise of a new, radical kind of pharmaceutical treatment—a sequence of pills its inventor, Dr. James K. Mantleray (Justin Theroux), claims can repair anything about the mind, be it mental illness or heartbreak—draws them and ten other strangers to the facilities of Neberdine Pharmaceutical and Biotech for a three-day drug trial that will, they’re assured, with no complications or side-effects whatsoever, solve all of their problems, permanently. Things do not go as planned.

Maniac will hit Netflix this fall on September 21, 2018.