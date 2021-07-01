Anybody that has seen Quentin Dupieux’s Rubber knows that this man can make a movie about anything. His breakout 2010 feature is about a sentient tire that comes to life one day and has adventures rolling along down a desert highway. Oh, and it can blow up people’s heads when it wants to.

And yes, that movie rules. It’s like a hard-R weirdo Pixar movie and there’s nothing else like it.

So it should come as no surprise that a giant fly turns up in the trailer for Dupieux’s newest film, Mandibles, and everybody just rolls with it. Sure, why not?

Let’s take a look at the trailer, shall we?

Mandibles Trailer

The French film debuted at the Venice Film Festival and stars Gregoire Ludig, David Marsais and Adele Exarchopoulos and if the trailer’s any indication, this one’s gonna live up to the promise of Dupieux’s previous films.

While I’m pretty sure Dupieux was in development with this project well before The Mandalorian debuted, it does kind of feel like Dupieux saw the frenzy around Baby Yoda and said, “Hold my beer,” doesn’t it? Like he went, “They think that little green creature that eats nearly extinct Lizard people eggs is adorable? Well, I’ll give them something to ooh and ahh over! Bring me the giant fly and… screw it, let’s wrap it up in a blanket like ET!”

The gross/cute giant fly aside, the trailer promises some sex romp style hijinks as well as the two leads find themselves in a group of attractive young ladies who mistake them for people they’re not. All the while they’re trying to conceal their abnormal pet.

That’s Dupieux for ya’. Throw in a ridiculous premise, add some quirky humor, a little heart, some absolutely bonkers curveballs, some absurd characters and do it all in a luxuriously short runtime (this one is listed at 77 minutes on IMDB).

Here is the synopsis for Mandibles:

When simple-minded friends Jean-Gab and Manu find a giant fly trapped in the boot of a car, they decide to train it in the hope of making a ton of cash.

Magnolia is releasing Mandibles July 23, 2021.