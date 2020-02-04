Mandalorian season 2 release

This afternoon, The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger addressed a group of Disney investors on a company earnings call and revealed some release information about several of Disney+’s hottest upcoming titles, including The Mandalorian season 2, WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Release Dates, Plus Marvel Shows

While Iger didn’t provide specific release dates, he did either confirm or officially unveil the following information:

  • The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is coming in August. (Deadline had previously reported this, but now it’s official.)
  • The Mandalorian season 2 will arrive in October. (We’d previously heard it would debut in fall 2020.)
  • WandaVision arrives in December. (The mind-bending show was originally announced as a 2021 title, but was recently shifted to 2020.)
  • Iger didn’t give a specific date for Loki (which was just teased in a Super Bowl spot), but a recent press release announced it as a 2021 show.

For more on each of those shows, click on the following links:

