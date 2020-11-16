Kids these days can’t get enough of The Mandalorian and his sidekick, the egg-loving Baby Yoda (real name: Fred, er, I mean, The Child). The live-action Disney+ Star Wars series is a big hit, and if you want some Mando-memorabilia to deck your walls, the folks at Bottleneck Gallery have you covered in time for Mando Mondays. Today, four new The Mandalorian posters will be yours to buy if you act quickly.

As Bottleneck reports, the prints come from Alice X. Zhang, Juan Ramos, and Dave Perillo.

The Journey Ahead by Alice X. Zhang

Fine art giclée

13 x 19 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 250

$50

Alice X. Zhang sets her sights on Din and the Child with her newest digital painting, The Journey Ahead. Alice’s work on body language is on full display in this print, spotlighting the beginning of the dynamic duo’s perilous adventure, as well as the beginning of their relationship.

New Horizon by Juan Ramos

Screen print

18 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 250

$50

Juan Ramos’ Mando print is a phase-pulse blast right to the heart. While Din and the Child navigate constant danger, they’ve also been able to build their relationship through some smaller, calmer moments, and Juan’s print encapsulates that brilliantly with the Child lovingly nuzzled against Din, the Mudhorn signet proudly displayed.

Chapter Four by Dave Perillo

Screen print

18 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 200

$40 each / $80 per set

Chapter Five by Dave Perillo

Screen print

18 x 12 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 200

$40 each / $80 per set

Dave Perillo returns to continue his Mandalorian series, covering each chapter of the space western. Chapters Four and Five see Din gathering allies, crushes, and as always, enemies. Dave’s series of title card-esque prints is one of our favorite ongoing projects, and we can’t wait to see where Dave takes it.

You can pick these up today, at 12:00 PM ET, at Bottleneckgallery.com.