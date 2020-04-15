We all knew Star Wars fans were going to be excited for The Mandalorian, the first live-action television series set in the most popular fictional universe of all time. What we didn’t know was that the Disney+ headliner was going to become a bonafide cultural sensation, the kind of thing that would inspire countless memes and constant watercooler chatter. And when the first season ended, Disney+ found itself with a problem – none of the service’s other original content could fill the void left by that faceless bounty hunter and his adorable adoptive Yoda child.

So how does Disney fill that vacuum until season 2 arrives later this year? With a new documentary series chronicling the making of the show, of course.

The news was announced on the official Twitter feed for The Mandalorian, revealing that the series will be titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian and will consist of eight episodes. The show will debut on Disney+ on May 4, the quasi-official Star Wars holiday (because “may the fourth be with you” is a pun that exists).

Pull back the curtain on #TheMandalorian. Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, an eight-episode documentary series, starts streaming on May the 4th, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/7LuZh9R3Dw — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) April 15, 2020

And while this sounds like something Disney pulled together to keep the hungry subscribers happy and hooked until season 2 shows up, it’s probably going to be fascinating. While we’ve seen glimpses of the groundbreaking “StageCraft” technology used to the bring the series to life, more has been speculated about it than truly demonstrated. Series creator Jon Favreau has spent the past decade of his career really pushing the limits of how digital technology can revolutionize how movies are made (his Lion King remake, for its many flaws, was made using tech that legitimately made our jaws drop), so having the chance to see more in any capacity should prove illuminating.

It is not hyperbole to say that StageCraft may change the way film and television is produced, so any kind of peek behind the curtain, even in a weekly Disney+ series, will prove to be a must-watch. So for that reason, I hope this series offers a proper deep dive into the show’s production process and how StageCraft is being utilized. It would be easy for Disney to play coy and rest on their laurels. It could be something special if they actually go out of their way to explain to laymen and industry experts alike how The Mandalorian is a game-changer.

Disney sent over this official description of the series:

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will arrive on Disney+ on May 4, 2020. As the description above indicates, new episodes will arrive weekly.