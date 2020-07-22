There’s already plenty of merchandise out there dedicated to The Child from The Mandalorian, who is lovingly referred to by fans as Baby Yoda. But now there are two more items that will let you display your love for the surprisingly powerful little guy. One of them is a little plush that you can situate on your shoulder, and the other is a detailed statue featuring The Child sitting in one of the seats of The Mandalorian’s ship. You can see both of the new items below.

Gentle Giant Baby Yoda

First up, Gentle Giant is releasing a Premier Collection Statue of The Child sitting in the chair from the cockpit of The Mandalorian’s ship, The Razor Crest. Limited to 3,000 pieces, the statue stands about one foot tall, and has the little guy holding that metal gear shift knob from the ship’s controls. Here’s the official description from Gentle Giant:

Get ready for hyperspace! The breakout star of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus is definitely the Child, and it gets its due in this all-new ½ Scale Statue! Sitting in the passenger seat of the Razor Crest™, grasping his favorite silver control knob in his hand, the Child will be the perfect addition to the collection of any The Mandalorian fan. Measuring approximately 12 inches tall, it comes packaged in a full-color box and includes a numbered certificate of authenticity. Limited to 3,000 pieces. Designed by Joe Allard and sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza!

The statue is available now for $225 for Gentle Giant Premier Guild members at their website, but it’s not clear when it will go on sale to the general public. Thankfully, there’s a much cheaper option at Shop Disney for fans who want to show their love for the character.

Baby Yoda Shoulder Plush

What is a Baby Yoda shoulder plush, you may ask? Well, it’s a little plush toy that comes with a magnetic piece that allows it to sit easily on your shoulder. You just sit the magnetic based under your shirt on your shoulder and then Baby Yoda, who has a magnet in his little butt, sits on top of it above your shirt, and the plush will sit squarely next to your head. It’s the kind of thing that kids and theme park attendees like to do. Or if you’re feeling soul-crushing loneliness during the coronavirus pandemic, he could be your new pal.

The Baby Yoda shoulder plush is available for purchase for $19.99 over at Shop Disney.