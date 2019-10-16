The final season of The Man in the High Castle arrives on Amazon Prime Video next month, so it’s time to prepare yourself with a new trailer. The alternative history show’s final season promises to be epic, bringing to a close a saga that started back in 2015, which feels like a very, very long time ago at this point. Watch the Man in the High Castle season 4 trailer below.

The Man in the High Castle Season 4 Trailer

The Man in the High Castle has come a long way from its initial premise – “What if Germany won World War II?” The series has morphed into a full-blown sci-fi saga, complete with alternate dimensions and all sorts of other wild and crazy stuff. According to the official description, this last season is “rocked by war and revolution.” Here’s the synopsis:

The Resistance becomes a full-blown rebellion, driven by Juliana Crain’s (Alexa Davalos) visions of a better world. A new Black insurgent movement emerges to fight the forces of Nazism and imperialism. As empires teeter, Chief Inspector Takeshi Kido (Joel De La Fuente) will find himself torn between his duty to his country and the bonds of family. Meanwhile, Reichsmarschall John Smith (Rufus Sewell) will be drawn towards the portal the Nazis have built to another universe, and the tantalizing possibility of stepping through a gateway to the path not taken.

The series is based on Philip K. Dick’s novel of the same name, and comes from executive producers by Ridley Scott and Frank Spotnitz. The series stars Rufus Sewell, Luke Kleintank, and Alexa Davalos. New cast members include Frances Turner, Clé Bennett, and Rich Ting. Here’s how Deadline describes their characters:

Turner will play Bell Mallory. Bell has escaped from a Nazi concentration camp into the Japanese Pacific States, where she meets Elijah (Bennett), a militant Black nationalist. Together the couple become members of a cell in the BCR, an urban guerrilla movement dedicated to the liberation of African-Americans. Ting will play Captain Iijima, a driven, ambitious young detective in the Kempeitai and Kido’s close deputy.

The final season arrives on Amazon Prime Video on November 15, 2019.