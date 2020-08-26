The content may soon start to dry up after several long months of lockdown, but Netflix is still a valley of plenty. And you don’t even need to toss a coin to your witcher for extra special features for Netflix’s hit fantasy show. Netflix has released the trailer for the Making The Witcher behind-the-scenes special, which is streaming now on the platform. Watch the Making The Witcher trailer below.

Making The Witcher Trailer

The trailer for the 32-minute special features several cast and crew members revealing “the secrets behind the saga,” with new insight on the casting processes, the action choreography, the use of different storytelling perspectives, as well as the show’s combination of visual effects and practical stunts.

The Witcher premiered on Netflix last year and quickly became one of the streamer’s biggest hits, breaking the record for the most-watched debut and already spawning several spin-offs and prequels — all before its second season has wrapped filming.

Netflix has since resumed production on the second season of the hit show after “dusting off its lute and quill.” The Witcher was one of the first major shows to shut down in mid-March after cast member Kristofer Hivju tested positive for the coronavirus, with Netflix swiftly shutting down all its productions in the U.S. and Canada soon after. The U.K. has restarted a handful of its domestic productions, with production studios in the country ready to get back to business. More Hollywood productions are likely soon to follow, particularly ones shot overseas. But it will probably be slow going as film and TV sets have to abide by new coronavirus rules and precautions.

Henry Cavill returns in The Witcher season 2 in the title role of the gruff monster hunter, and is joined by his unlikely band of misfits: Anya Chalotra as the sorceress Yennefer, Freya Allan as the orphaned princess Ciri, and Joey Batey as everyone's favorite bard Jaskier. In addition to returning cast members, the show is stepping up with its casting, bringing a host of new faces to face off against Geralt of Rivia. The cast for season 2 includes Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju, Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia, Kristofer Hivju (Game of Thrones) as Nivellen, and recent graduate Mecia Simson as Francesca.