The Trial of the Chicago 7 has garnered up plenty of buzz this awards season. It remains to be seen if the movie has what it takes to land Oscar nominations next month, but he Golden Globes already nominated the movie for Best Motion Picture – Drama, not to mention nominations for Aaron Sorkin as a writer and director. Now Netflix is making sure everyone sees all the hard work that went into the true story of one of the most notorious trials in history with a nearly 30-minute featurette.

Making of The Trial of the Chicago 7

Writer/director Aaron Sorkin is joined by cast members Sacha Baron Cohen, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Frank Langella, Eddie Redmayne, Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Michael Keaton, Jeremy Strong, and more to take a closer look at the making of this timely courtroom drama that resonates with the dramatic events that unfolded across the summer of 2020. You’ll find out about Sorkin’s approach to the material, how the cast worked with the filmmaker on his sophomore directing effort, and how certain sequences were carried out on-location in Chicago.

The movie is produced by Marc Platt, Stuart Besser, Matt Jackson and Tyler Thompson with a long list of executive producers that includes Laurie MacDonald, Walter Parkes, Marc Butan, Anthony Katagas, James Rodenhouse, Nia Vazirani, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Maurice Fadida and Shivani Rawat.

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 is available to watch on Netflix right now.