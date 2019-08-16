In order to tell one of the most epic comic book stories ever brought to screen, Avengers: Endgame needed plenty of visual effects. From creating characters like Thanos and Professor Hulk and wardrobe pieces like the quantum realm suits to environments like Vormir and entire shots comprised completely of digital elements. And one sequence provided some unique challenges, because it required double the Chris Evans and double of America’s ass. Go behind the scenes of the Captain America vs Captain America fight from Avengers: Endgame below.

Making of Captain America vs Captain America Fight

First up, it’s incredible to see that pretty much everything seen in this fight sequence is created with visual effects. Some might find that depressing as filmmaking has lost some of the tangibility that it used to have in decades past. But there’s always some kind of trick at play in order to create movie magic, isn’t there? The only real things in this sequence are the two different actors playing Captain America, (most of) their superhero wardrobe, a set of stairs and the floor beneath them. Otherwise, it’s all fake.

You might be wondering why it was necessary to have the shields of each Captain America created in visual effects, as well as the helmet for the Steve Rogers from 2012. Well, we can only guess about the shields, but I’m betting it has something about being able to perfectly clash those shields at just the right angle with deflecting off each other and having to fix it in post-production anyway. As for the helmet, there’s actually a reason for that explained in the video, and it involves test screening audiences being very confused.

Even if you lament the way digital effects have changed filmmaking, in some cases for the worst, if scenes like this are being created and it’s impossible for you to tell what’s real and what isn’t, then does it really matter?