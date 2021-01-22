Da 5 Bloods is likely to be a key contender in the Oscar race when nominations are announced in March. But until then, Netflix is making sure the voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences get a proper look at the making of Spike Lee‘s new joint starring Delroy Lindo, Clarke Peters, Norm Lewis, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Chadwick Boseman, and Jonathan Majors. The streaming service has released a nearly 30-minute featurette on the making of Da 5 Bloods, complete with the kind of insightful and energetic commentary you love to get from Spike Lee.

Making of Da 5 Bloods Featurette

Netflix has already confirmed that they will be campaigning for Delroy Lindo to get a nomination for Best Actor at the Oscars this year. That’s a bit of a surprise since movies with ensemble casts like this have been known to hedge their bets by putting the actors up for the supporting performance categories instead. Not only is it nice to see Netflix show that they have faith in Delroy Lindo’s performance, but we’re glad they’re not trying to game the system with an easier route to a nomination.

Delroy Lindo is one of the best part of Da 5 Bloods, especially because of an outstanding single-take monologue he gives in the film. Spike Lee detailed that he knew how he wanted to shoot that scene before production even began, and he had faith Lindo could pull it off. The director said:

“Kevin Willmott and I wrote that monologue, you might say, soliloquy, and I knew that I wanted that to be done in one take. No cuts. Looking straight into the camera. Not all actors can do that. I knew that I could write a five-page scene and he could do it in one take without cutting. Just had to let him have enough time to prepare.”

The featurette also takes the time to honor Chadwick Boseman by reflecting on a shot in the jungle where the sunlight shines on him in a truly cinematic fashion. Lee details how this shot seems to have come about accidentally, and to hear him gleefully recall when Boseman inspired this shot will really make your day.

Da 5 Bloods tells the story of four African-American Vets — Paul (Delroy Lindo), Otis (Clarke Peters), Eddie (Norm Lewis), and Melvin (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) — who return to Vietnam. Searching for the remains of their fallen Squad Leader (Chadwick Boseman) and the promise of buried treasure, our heroes, joined by Paul’s concerned son (Jonathan Majors), battle forces of Man and Nature — while confronted by the lasting ravages of The Immorality of The Vietnam War.

Da 5 Bloods is available on Netflix right now.