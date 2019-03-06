Langdon Kessner writes in “Hi Peter, Big fan of the site and the podcast. I’d like to offer a defense of Spielberg, and I’m honestly shocked that so many people are against him, specifically #FilmTwitter. Watching the argument go from “Spielberg hates Netflix” (which is not true) to “Spielberg doesn’t care about minorities” (also not true) was maddening. For starters,

For the few theaters that were able to get Roma in 70mm, Netflix had a lot of rules that made it difficult for them to screen it. It had to be shown in Dolby Atmos, and it could only be screened from Thursday to Sunday. I know this because I wrote a series of articles on independent movie theaters in Boston, and still occasionally talk to the managers. All have said that Netflix is extremely cagey and reticent to conversation when it comes to showing their movies in theaters. Also important to note (and I was also disappointed this wasn’t mentioned): Amazon Prime does not do this. They have a 90-day theatrical window and nobody, least of all Spielberg, is mad at them for it. That’s the point Spielberg is making. That Netflix doesn’t give their films a proper theatrical release, and instead just a token one so they can qualify for the Oscars. You guys mentioned on the podcast that it feels like elitists saying “No, you can’t be in our club”. To me, it feels like an first-year employee demanding a promotion without going through the ranks. And Joseph Kahn made a great point (I won’t rehash the whole thing here), but “Oscars are meant to promote the theatrical experience. So Netflix releasing a movie in one theater and claiming they should be celebrated with an Oscar the same way like BlacKkKlansman or even yes, Green Book, is not remotely fair.” Basically, if Netflix followed the Amazon Prime model, there’d be no issue. But they don’t and prioritize home viewing which is television. A line does need to be drawn and this only happened because Netflix blurred the line between film and television. If they can afford to dump $8 billion in content, they can certainly afford a theatrical release. Sorry that I wrote a lot, but this debate has infuriated me. Two corporations are going to head-to-head yet Netflix is somehow the underdog? Ugh. This has nothing to do with quality of Netflix (which is Oscar-worthy) or diversity (which is sadly, still an important issue). This is about should Oscar contenders be played in theaters or not. I’m sad that this part of the argument got lost on Twitter and turned into “Does Spielberg hate minorities?!?!?”. Alright, that’s all I have today. Still a fan of the site and podcast. Hopefully you got a chance to read this and I hope I made some legitimate points. All the best, –