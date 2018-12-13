On the December 13, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall, senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to answer questions in the Mail Bag.

Feedback:

Mike from Yonkers writes in “Hey Slashfilm crew, After seeing the officially announced cast for “The Mandalorian”, I have to say I’m quite surprised at how old it is. It’s the first live-action Star Wars property to not have anyone in their principle cast younger than 35. I did some math and the average age of the cast is 54 years old, much higher than any of Disney’s SW films (TFA and Solo are the youngest at 38, TLJ and Episode IX at 41, and Rogue One at 44). What do you think this says about the show itself? Do you think some of the oldest cast members have long contracts? I’m not trying to imply anything morbid, just wondering if someone of an older age wants to be tied up with a multi-season show for a number of years. I’m really excited for what this could mean. With Dave Filoni’s involvement, I’ve already wondered if we’d see the return of some of his Clone Wars characters. Maybe some of these actors will portray older versions of them. Thanks again for a great podcast! Mike from Yonkers Note: For the averages, I only used the ages of non-returning actors. For example, Daisy Ridley was only used for TFA when she was introduced and not TLJ and IX.”

Saul writes in “Hey guys, Just heard the episode where you discuss Netflix’s new Instant Replay feature. I have had first hand experience with this feature. My daughter has been watching Moana or Coco about 10 times a day and there are times where she wants to rewind to listen to a song all over. About a few days ago I noticed that little box pop up that says “Replay Song” and have since shown my daughter that if she wants to listen to a song all over she can just press the enter button once it pops up. Needless to say it’s a lifesaver. I haven’t seen this feature pop up on any other movie or TV show. I don’t know if it’s just for the kids movie musicals, I for one am ok if it’s just for that. Thanks for the show.”

We asked for observations about the Avengers: Endgame trailer. Brian writes in “The way the title reveals itself, with the Avengers A bringing its own shattered pieces back together, almost like an explosion played in reverse, suggests to me that reversing time, or time travel in some way, is definitely a component of the story.”

Jason from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia writes in “Hi Peter and Slash Film crew, I really enjoy listening to the podcast everyday, and thank you for all the awesome reviews, news, and coverage. I know I am many days late on sending in my thoughts around the Avengers 4 movie title but here I am. End Game as a title is fine, good, reflects the storyline and desperation and etc. However, I feel what probably will resonate best is Avengers: Assemble. In all 3 Avengers films, there has not been any “Avengers, assemble!” roll call by any character except for the very close one in Age of Ultron by Cap, but cut right at the moment he was about to say “assemble”. Calling it Avengers Assemble gives out that positive vibe and bound to resonate with fans who have been wanting to hear that out loud for the longest time. It is also literally assembling all the heroes for a final assault, and assembling both generations of Avengers and handing over the baton. Yeah, just my thought. Thank you!”

Steve B writes in in response to our Christmas movie argument: “Most films are not just one genre. ’21 Jump Street’ is a comedy, but also an action movie. Shaun Of The Dead is a comedy but also a horror movie. In that vein, I say Die Hard is an Action film, a Heist film, and also a Christmas movie. The whole reason John McClane is in Los Angeles in the first place is to see his family for Christmas. Argyle is playing ‘Christmas’ music in the limo. They debate cutting power to a portion of the city because it is Christmas. The thieves did not pick that day at random. Christmas is a plot point to the film. It COULD have been written for John to have come to L.A. to see his family for Holly’s birthday, or for his kid’s school recital, but then it loses something for the plot. Could ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ work as a Christmas movie instead of Thanksgiving? Yes, but it would lose something that Thanksgiving gives to that movie. If the genre (including a holiday) has a plot point to the film, and taking it away lessens the film, then I THINK it’s reasonable to count it as part of the film’s description. For these reasons, I think that Die Hard is a Christmas movie. If others feel it isn’t, I’m cool with that, as long as they are OK with me thinking that it is.”

And a couple weeks ago Brad talked about being at Top Golf and I was sad they don’t have one in Southern California. Sean B writes in to inform me that “Topgolf is coming to LA.”