For the past few months. I’ve been losing weight on the Ketogenic diet – I’m down 25 pounds and counting. For those of you who don’t know what the Keto diet is, it’s a high fat, extremely low carb diet that transforms your body into a fat eating machine. When you first start Keto, the prospect of finding Keto-friendly foods when eating out seems overwhelming. However, as you continue on the journey, you discover that it’s not very hard to find Keto options outside the home.

As a Disneyland annual passholder, I’ve agonized over my latest visits to the park, worried about the temptation to cheat and not sure what Keto options were offered. I have done some research on the subject, and while there are some helpful threads on Reddit and other message boards, I was unable to find a good resource for eating Keto at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. So I decided to make one.

Being on Keto at Disneyland isn’t easy, but with some planning it isn’t very hard. Here’s my complete guide to eating Keto at Disneyland.

How to Read This Post: To make things easier to read, anything in Red Text is probably not low-carb and should be substituted out or removed entirely. I have used Blue Bold text to make it easier to find the names of the food dishes.

Snacks

Keto-friendly snacks are available at Disneyland Resort, but much like the food options, they are not found everywhere. There is no such thing as a low-carb churro, Dole Whip, popcorn, corn dogs, pretzels or Mickey Premium bar, but there are some Keto snack options available in the parks:

Turkey Legs (pictured above): one of the favorite treats at Disneyland is inherently low-carb and high fat (36 grams of fat), which perfect for keto. Just watch out because each leg is meant to be shared and on its own is roughly 720 calories – that’s more than I usually eat in a proper meal. You can find these at various carts around the park, at Poultry Palace, Central Plaza, Hollywood Land, Ship to Shore Marketplace, and Edelweiss Snacks. Avoid the BBQ sauce where offered.

Pickles : This is a favorite Disneyland snack of my girlfriend. Depending on the season, they sometimes offer additional options beyond the traditional dill pickle, like a spicy version and a sour version. They can be found at Fillmore's Taste-In, Fairfax Market , and Tropical Imports .

This is a favorite Disneyland snack of my girlfriend. Depending on the season, they sometimes offer additional options beyond the traditional dill pickle, like a spicy version and a sour version. They can be found at , and . Hot Dogs : You can get hot dogs around the park, and if you forget the bun and are smart with the sauce, it’s a good small keto meal or snack. Remember, it’s still going to be 200-400 calories depending on the size and toppings. Here are some notable locations: Pluto’s Dog House in Toon Town, which offers a foot long dogs Refreshment Corner on Main Street, which offers a Philly Cheesesteak Hot Dog (Premium Hot Dog, Sliced Roast Beef, Peppers, and Onions, topped with Cheese Sauce). Angry Dogs in Pixar Pier offers an Angry Dog , which is a spicy All-Beef Hot Dog with a small bag of “Hot Fries” and a Slightly Annoyed Dog , which is a not-so-spicy Hot Dog served with Potato Chips . Award Wieners in Hollywoodland offers a Bacon Street Dog , which is an All-Beef Hot Dog dipped in a House-made Roasted Red Pepper Ketchup and topped with Grilled Onions, Bell Peppers, and crispy Bacon Crumble , a Spicy City Dog , which is a Cheddar-Jalapeño Sausage topped with Chipotle Crema, Queso Fresco and Pico de Gallo, and an All-Beef Hot Dog . All of them come on a toasted Bun with Filmstrip Fries .

You can get hot dogs around the park, and if you forget the bun and are smart with the sauce, it’s a good small keto meal or snack. Remember, it’s still going to be 200-400 calories depending on the size and toppings. Here are some notable locations: Bratwurst Sausage : Offered at Troubador Tavern in Fantasyland, you’d have to enjoy this with smart sauces and without the bun.

: Offered at Troubador Tavern in Fantasyland, you’d have to enjoy this with smart sauces and without the bun. Meatballs Marinara: Offered as a sharable snack at Alfresco Tasting Terrace in Pacific Wharf. The Meatballs come with Chunky Marinara Sauce with Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses (you’ll have to go very light on the sauce, but it’s probably doable).

Offered as a sharable snack at in Pacific Wharf. The Meatballs come with Chunky Marinara Sauce with Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheeses (you’ll have to go very light on the sauce, but it’s probably doable). Snackable Cheese: You can find cheese snacks at various venues around the parks: String Cheese : Available at Boardwalk Pizza & Pastas and some carts. Mendocino Cheese Plate at Mendocino Terrace . Cheese Cup at Sonoma Terrace Baby Bluebell Cheese Wheels from the cart in Critter Country

You can find cheese snacks at various venues around the parks: Edamame at Lucky Fortune Cookery is lightly salted and served chilled. Beware that this snack is low carb but not carb-free. One cup of Edamame could be 7 net carbs.

at is lightly salted and served chilled. Beware that this snack is low carb but not carb-free. One cup of Edamame could be 7 net carbs. Meat Skewers : See the Bengal Barbecue section below.

Or you could always just Bring Your Own: Disneyland allows you to bring your own snacks in your bag to the park, so feel free to fill it up with Beef Jerky, Keto Chow, Quest Bars and whatever other snacks you usually eat on the Keto diet.

Where to Eat Breakfast

In and outside of Disneyland, Breakfast is typically the easiest meal of the day to find Keto options.

Carnation Cafe on Main Street is an excellent option for Keto breakfast, offering all the eggs, bacon, sausage you could want.

River Belle Terrace in Frontierland has some great morning options:

Short Rib Skillet featuring Slow-cooked Short Rib, Sunny Side-up Eggs, Signature Potatoes , Onions and Peppers and Texas Toast . It’s the best breakfast option outside of the normal scramble or omelet.

featuring Slow-cooked Short Rib, Sunny Side-up Eggs, , Onions and Peppers and . It’s the best breakfast option outside of the normal scramble or omelet. The Mark Twain offers Chicken Sausage or Applewood-smoked Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Signature Potatoes , and Freshly Baked Biscuits . See if you can get more bacon instead of the carb-filled sides.

Plaza Inn on Main Street offers reservation-only character dining for breakfast, so if you’re with some little ones who want to do that sort of thing, this is a great option for Keto. They offer scrambled eggs, made to order omelets, and sides of bacon and sausage.

Flo’s V8 Cafe in Cars Land offers an American Breakfast featuring Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Potatoes, Bacon and a Biscuit.

Barbecue

Bengal Barbecue in Adventureland is one of the easiest places at all of Disneyland Resort to eat Keto friendly food. Almost every option on the menu is keto or can easily be modified to be keto. People usually order snacks at Bengal Barbecue, but as the seating area for this quick-service stand has expanded in recent years, they have also expanded their offerings a bit. Most of the Jungle skewers here are low-carb – just get the sauce on the side. The cast members working this stand are always very accommodating. A skewer makes for a tasty snack, but I’d recommend getting two or three if you’re looking for a full meal.

The Pork Belly Skewer (pictured above) is my favorite. It comes with Hoisin Sauce (which you should ask for on the side), Pickled Carrots and Daikon topped with Cilantro.

(pictured above) is my favorite. It comes with (which you should ask for on the side), Pickled Carrots and Daikon topped with Cilantro. Both of the Beef Skewers are good: the Banyan Beef Skewer is hot and spicy, the Bengal Beef Skewer comes with sweet Zulu Sauce that you should get on the side.

are good: the is hot and spicy, the comes with sweet that you should get on the side. The Lamb Kofta is great. I get it without the giant grilled pita and it’s still very filling. I get the Tzatziki Sauce on the side and cover the lamb lightly with the sauce.

is great. I get it without the giant grilled pita and it’s still very filling. I get the Tzatziki Sauce on the side and cover the lamb lightly with the sauce. The Safari Skewer is pretty good, basically grilled Asparagus wrapped with Bacon.

is pretty good, basically grilled Asparagus wrapped with Bacon. They also serve a Chieftain Chicken Skewer which is chicken on a skewer with a Polynesian Sauce that is very sugary and contraband for us Ketoers. I don’t like the chicken skewer as much as the above options, probably because it’s lacking without the sweet sauce.

River Belle Terrace in Frontierland has a ton of barbeque options which are easily Keto friendly.

Beef Short Ribs features Herb-rubbed and Slow-cooked smothered with House-made Sauce, Mashed Potatoes and Seasonal Vegetables.

features Herb-rubbed and Slow-cooked smothered with and Seasonal Vegetables. Pork Spareribs are spice-rubbed and Slow-cooked, served with Signature Baked Beans and Mashed Potatoes .

are spice-rubbed and Slow-cooked, served with Beef Brisket Sandwich comes with Smoked Provolone and Fried Onions served on Toasted Onion Hoagie Roll with our House-made Sauce and served with Signature Baked Beans and the choice of one additional side: Coleslaw, Seasoned Tater Bites or Seasonal Vegetables

Chicken

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante in Frontierland has one of my favorite Keto-friendly Disneyland dishes: Citrus Fire-grilled Chicken, which is basically a 1/2 Chicken seasoned in a Savory Marinade of Cumin, Garlic, Cilantro, Lemon and Lime served with Mexican Rice and Refried Beans. You can sub the beans and rice for veggies and lettuce.

River Belle Terrace in Frontierland also offers a Half Chicken. Their oven-roasted BBQ Chicken is served with Signature Baked Beans and Seasonal Vegetables.

French Market in New Orleans Square offers a French Market Chicken. A Southern-style oven roasted half chicken, it normally comes with mashed potatoes and gravy, and seasonal vegetables, but you can ask them for double veggies instead of the potatoes.

Red Rose Taverne in Fantasyland offers a Chicken Sandwich à la Lumière which comes with a Grilled Chicken Breast, Apple Slaw, Onion-Bacon Jam, and Fried Cherry Peppers on a Toasted Roll served with Pommes Frites or Sliced Apples. You’ll need to forgo the bun and slaw, but the onion-bacon jam should only be a few carbs.

The Golden Horseshoe in Frontierland surprisingly offers a couple Keto options to munch on while you sit back and enjoy the Golden Horseshoe Revue in a venue that Walt Disney used to hang out in and love. This includes Chicken Wings tossed with creamy Buffalo Sauce. Don’t get the barbeque sauce option.

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill in Pacific Wharf offers an Achiote-marinated Half Chicken Plate. That’s Citrus Achiote-marinated Half Chicken, Epazote Black Beans topped with Queso Fresco, Cilantro-Lime Rice and Corn Tortillas.

Poultry Palace at Pixar Pier serves a Chicken Drumstick Box which includes a few dry rub chicken drumsticks.

Salads

Salads are one of the easiest Keto options in the parks because most of the restaurants serve a salad that is low-carb or can easily be modified to be low-carb:

The Spinach Salad (pictured above) featured at Lamplight Lounge (downstairs only) in Pixar Pier includes curly Spinach with warm Wild Mushrooms, Soft Poached Egg, Charred Onion Vinaigrette, Shitake “Bacon,” and Blue Cheese Toast

They also have a Grilled Chicken Salad at Lamplight Lounge (downstairs only) in Pixar Pier featuring Grilled Romaine, Marinated Tomatoes and Cucumber, Feta, Piquillo Pepper Hummus, Olive Tapenade, and Green Dressing

The Hacienda Caesar Salad at Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante in Frontierland is a good salad option. It comes with Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Black Bean and Roasted Corn Salsa, tossed in Lime-Cilantro Caesar Dressing and garnished with Crispy Tortilla Strips and Cheese. It’s probably smart to ask for them to go light on the dressing.

River Belle’s Chopped Salad at River Belle Terrace in Frontierland features Romaine Lettuce, Black Beans, Garbanzo Beans, Pickles, Roasted Corn, Red Bell Pepper, and Tomatoes topped with Fried Onions and served with BBQ Ranch Dressing and a choice of Chicken, Grilled and Chilled Shrimp, Brisket, or BBQ Tofu.

The Terrace Wedge at River Belle Terrace in Frontierland includes Iceberg Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon, Crumbled Gorgonzola, and garnished with Pickled Red Onions and Buttermilk-Gorgonzola Dressing served with choice of Chicken, Grilled and Chilled Shrimp, Brisket, or BBQ Tofu.

Royal Street Chicken Caesar Salad offered at the French Market in New Orleans Square comes with romaine lettuce, cajun chicken, parmesan cheese, and croutons (which could be removed) with a traditional Caesar Dressing.

Chopped Salad is offered at Galactic Grill in Tomorrowland, featuring Mixed Lettuce with Grilled Chicken, Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Red Pepper, and Feta Cheese served with Roasted Pepper-Ranch Dressing.

Grilled Chicken Mixed Green Salad from The Golden Horseshoe in Frontierland comes with choice of Dressing. While I wouldn’t recommend this bland option, it is an option if you need it.

Chopped Salad offered by Plaza Inn on Main Street comes with Pesto-marinated Chicken on a bed of Greens, tossed with House-made Ranch Dressing, Cheddar, Bacon, trio of Beans, Pickled Onions, and Tomatoes, served with Signature Croutons.

Cobb de Ville Salad available at Flo’s V8 Cafe in Cars Land features Mixed Lettuce, Turkey Breast, crispy Bacon, Blue Cheese, Hard-boiled Egg, Corn, and Tomatoes with House-made Ranch Dressing.

In addition to the breakfast options mentioned above, Carnation Cafe has some Keto salads and a hamburger for lunch/dinner:

Romaine Salad with Shrimp which features Shrimp, Romaine, Avocado, Tomatoes, Hickory-smoked Bacon, and Blue Cheese with creamy Ranch

which features Shrimp, Romaine, Avocado, Tomatoes, Hickory-smoked Bacon, and Blue Cheese with creamy Ranch Spinach Salad with Grilled Chicken , which includes Spinach, Boiled Eggs, Portobello Mushrooms, Feta Cheese, and Pickled Onions tossed with Golden Balsamic-Mustard Seed Vinaigrette.

Alien Pizza Planet (AKA Pizza Port) should be called Planet Carb. Alongside Boardwalk Pizza & Pastas, the menus are mostly pizzas and pasta, although if your friends insist on eating at these places, you can find some salad options: a Centurion Caesar Salad at Pizza Planet and a Chicken Caesar Salad at Boardwalk that you could eat, minus the croutons.

Clarabelle’s and Daisy’s Diner in Toontown both offer very little in terms of Keto options. If you’re visiting the park with toddlers and stuck in Toon Town, you can get a Chef Salad at Clarabelle’s, but I would not recommend it.

Burgers

Next to Salads, Burgers are very easily found at most eateries in Disneyland Resort. You’ll have to forgo the bun and make some smart choices with the sauces (no ketchup, but you can have mustard and mayo), but sometimes there is no good substitute option for the fries side. At home, I buy and keep Smart Buns from Smart Baking in my freezer for when I make hamburgers. I sometimes defrost these and take them in my bag with me when I know I want a burger at a restaurant. Yes, it is a little weird to bring your own bun to a restaurant to eat a hamburger, but sometimes I want more than a lettuce wrap. Just know that this is also an option. When you know you will be entering a situation that will test your adherence to the Keto diet, preparation is your best friend.

Carthay Angus Bacon Burger is offered at Carthay Circle Restaurant on Buena Vista Street (ONLY DURING LUNCH) featuring Tillamook Cheddar served with French Fries. This is probably by far the best burger you are going to find in the California parks.

Cheddar Burger at Lamplight Lounge (downstairs only) in Pixar Pier features a grilled custom Burger blend with Tillamook Cheddar, Roasted Plum Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado Ranch Spread, and Toasted Amish Bun served with Malted Fries. This is probably the second best burger you can find in the California parks.

Red Rose Taverne in Fantasyland features some good burger options.

Beast’s Forbidden Burger is a 1/3 lb Angus Beef Patty, Crispy Pancetta, Caramelized Onion Steak, Cambozola-Gruyère Fondue Sauce, Cornichon Aïoli on a Toasted Roll, served with Pommes Frites or Sliced Apples .

is a 1/3 lb Angus Beef Patty, Crispy Pancetta, Caramelized Onion Steak, Cambozola-Gruyère Fondue Sauce, Cornichon Aïoli on a . Classic Angus 1/3 lb Cheeseburger is the same 1/3 lb Angus Beef Patty with Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Signature Sauce served on a Toasted Roll with Pommes Frites or Sliced Apples.

Hungry Bear Restaurant in Critter Country has a few Burger options, but you’ll have to resist the temptation of the funnel cake goodies that everyone is eating around you.

BBQ Double Cheeseburger features two Angus 1/3 lb Chuck Patties with Cheese, BBQ Sauce, Onion Ring , and Jalapeño-Pickle Relish served with French Fries or House Slaw . This might be the best Keto burger option in the park. Again, you’ll have to get it without the BBQ sauce, onion ring (which probably has 5-10 carbs alone) and bun, but the double patty should be filling. There isn’t much in terms of side substitutes for the fries, so maybe think of it as a little present for your accommodating friends.

features two Angus 1/3 lb Chuck Patties with Cheese, , and Jalapeño-Pickle Relish served with . This might be the best Keto burger option in the park. Again, you’ll have to get it without the BBQ sauce, onion ring (which probably has 5-10 carbs alone) and bun, but the double patty should be filling. There isn’t much in terms of side substitutes for the fries, so maybe think of it as a little present for your accommodating friends. Classic Cheeseburger is one Angus 1/3 lb Chuck Burger with Cheese, Lettuce and our Signature Sauce served with French Fries or House Slaw .

Galactic Grill is one of my least favorite quick service restaurants in Disneyland, but they do offer some burger options that are good for Keto. You’ll need to get both of these bunless, sauceless, or with mustard and mayo and give your friends the sides.

Specialty Burger (pictured above) comes features an Angus Beef Patty with Applewood-smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Tomato, Pickles, Grilled Onions, Fried Onions, and House Burger Sauce on a Potato Bun served with choice of Dannon® Oikos® Greek Yogurt or French Fries .

(pictured above) comes features an Angus Beef Patty with Applewood-smoked Bacon, American Cheese, Tomato, Pickles, Grilled Onions, Fried Onions, and . Cheeseburger features an Angus Beef Patty with American Cheese, Tomato, Lettuce, and House Burger Sauce served with Dannon® Oikos® Greek Yogurt or French Fries .

Carnation Cafe on Main Street offers the Main Street Cheeseburger which comes with an Angus Chuck Patty, Tillamook Cheddar, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Lettuce, and House Sauce on Toasted Brioche. Just get it protein style without the sauce, you can add mustard and mayo if you want to add some flavor. The hamburger is usually served with a choice of fresh Fruit or Seasoned French Fries, but I’m sure they would substitute seasonal veggies or you could pay for a house side salad with ranch dressing.

Smokejumpers Grill in Grizzly Peak offers a Bacon Cheeseburger which is an Angus 1/3 lb Burger with Bacon, American Cheese and Signature Smoked Sauce served with choice of Waffle-cut Fries or Onion Rings. They also serve a normal Cheeseburger, same Angus 1/3 lb Burger with American Cheese and Signature Smoked Sauce served with choice of Waffle-cut Fries or Onion Rings.

Flo’s V8 Cafe in Cars Land offers a Ka-Cheeseburger which features a 1/3 lb Angus Beef Patty, Cheddar Cheese, 1000 Island, and Caramelized Onions on a Sesame Seed Bun with Steak Fries.