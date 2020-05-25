Just as Saoirse Ronan so emphatically says in Little Women, “Women!” And in honor of women and the best female-centric documentaries in their library, Magnolia Pictures is hosting a giveaway of digital download codes with /Film. If you would like a free digital download code to films like RBG, the ultra-cool deep dive into Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life; or Iris, Albert Maysles’ tribute to eclectic interior designer Iris Apfel; or Kusama: Infinity, about game-changing Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama; and more, enter /Film’s contest.

Read on to get details on how to win.

/Film is offering digital download codes for Magnolia’s RBG, Iris, Kusama: Infinity, Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins, and Venus and Serena in a contest you can enter now.

To enter the contest, send us an email at slashfilmcontestentries@gmail.com with the words “Magnolia Influential Women Giveaway” in the subject line, with the film you would like the digital download code for. Then, in the body of the email, tell us about the powerful female activist, politician, writer, artist, athlete, or prolific figure who has inspired you, and why. We’ll choose the answers we like best and email the winners with their winning codes.

Here are the films that we are offering digital download codes for:

RBG (2018), directed by Julie Cohen, Betsy West

An intimate portrait of an unlikely rock star: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. With unprecedented access, the filmmakers explore how her early legal battles changed the world for women.

Iris (2014), directed by Albert Maysles

Filmmaker Albert Maysles pays tribute to nonagenarian Iris Apfel, the quick-witted, longtime interior designer and outspoken champion of eclectic fashion.

Kusama: Infinity (2018), directed by Heather Lenz

Artist Yayoi Kusama’s journey from a conservative upbringing in Japan to her brush with fame in America during the 1960s.

Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins (2019), directed by Janice Engel

The life and work of Molly Ivins, a political journalist from Texas, best-selling author, and Bill of Rights warrior.

Toni Morrison: The PIeces I Am (2019), directed by Timothy Greenfield-Sanders

Author Toni Morrison leads an assembly of her peers, critics and colleagues on an exploration of race, history, America and the human condition.

Venus and Serena (2012), directed by Maiken Baird, Michelle Major

Filmmakers Maiken Baird and Michelle Major follow sisters and tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams on and off the courts as both battle health problems and media controversy.