Disney+ wants to take you inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT with Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, a new original series from National Geographic. The new docu-series is narrated by Josh Gad, and is being billed as “the ultimate tribute to the parks’ magnificent array of more than 300 species and 5,000-plus animals and the herculean tasks their animal care experts undertake to keep things running day and night.”

If you love animals and are willing to tolerate the voice of Josh Gad, then you might want to check out the eight-part docu-series Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The series will be streaming on Disney+ starting September 25, and will give viewers glimpses of the following:

“Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom captures the spirit of these two world-famous parks and its animals and ushers that feeling directly into viewers’ living rooms,” said Josh Gad. “Each episode, we get to know these animals intimately and are immersed in the magic of Disney, and it’s been a joy giving voice to this ultimate adventure.”

Dr. Mark Penning, Vice President, Disney’s Animals, Science and Environment, Disney Parks, added: “Whether you have visited our parks hundreds of times, or you are being introduced for the first time through Magic of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, viewers will get an unparalleled, all-new experience as they meet some of the most intriguing animals in our care. I’m extremely proud of the work our team does to accomplish and deliver on Disney’s commitment to best-in-class animal care and conservation as we aim to live in harmony with nature and protect the wondrous wildlife on our planet.”

The series was filmed across five months and “incorporates cutting-edge technology, including custom-built GoPro enclosures, 18-foot cranes and underwater camera systems, to highlight the magic found in every crevice of the kingdom.” The show will go into details of each park, and focus on animal care, operations, and Imagineering.

I like animals (more than people, in fact), and I really don’t have a problem with Josh Gad (although all of Twitter seems to dislike him), so I might just check this out when it premieres September 25.