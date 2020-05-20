Sony has caught a director for its Madame Web movie. Veteran TV director and former Star Trek 4 director S.J. Clarkson has been tapped to direct Madame Web, the female-led spin-off film in Sony’s universe of Spider-Man characters.

Variety broke the news that S.J. Clarkson has been tapped to direct the Madame Web movie, the first female-centric spin-off movie in Sony’s Spider-Man universe. The outlet confirms a previous report by Collider that Sony’s next Spider-Man universe movie will center on the Spidey supporting character, Madame Web. However, Variety reports that a writer isn’t yet on board to pen the screenplay, despite the report that Morbius writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless had been hired.

Clarkson’s name has been bouncing around various high-profile properties lately, with the filmmaker becoming the first female director to be hired to helm a Star Trek movie before the project was shelved, and getting announced as the director of the Game of Thrones prequel pilot. Clarkson has been steadily working in TV for the past decade, directing episodes of Banshee, Bates Motel, and Succession. She’s had experience working with a Marvel character before as well, helming multiple episodes of Netflix’s Jessica Jones.

A star hasn’t yet been tapped to lead the movie, but sources tell Variety that Sony is looking for an A-lister, with a list of possible stars that include Charlize Theron and Amy Adams. It sounds like the Sony version of Madame Web is a departure from the version in the comics, which usually depicts the character as an elderly woman with the neuromuscular disease myasthenia gravis, requiring her to be connected to a life support system that looked like a spider web.

For those who aren’t familiar with the character, here is a brief rundown:

Created by writer Denny O’Neil and artist John Romita Jr., Madame Web first appeared in The Amazing Spider-Man #210, which was published by Marvel Comics in November 1980. Known as Cassandra Webb, she is usually depicted as an elderly blind woman suffering from a chronic neuromuscular disease that makes it difficult to move and breathe, and as such, she’s connected to a life support system that looks like a spider web. The clairvoyant character has precognitive abilities and once helped Spider-Man find a kidnap victim.

Though Madame Web is on the more obscure side of Spider-Man supporting characters, Sony is reportedly prioritizing getting a female-driven film in its cinematic universe. It’s still unclear when the film would be able to start rolling, but there is more of a chance of getting a green light with Clarkson on board.